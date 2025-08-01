Governor Abbott Signs Child Online Safety, Phone-Free Classroom Laws In Amarillo

TEXAS, August 1 - August 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed Senate Bill 2420 and House Bill 1481 into law to create phone-free learning environments in classrooms and protect the safety and online privacy of Texas children.

“Educators and researchers have raised concerns about the impact that smartphones have on student learning and student engagement,” said Governor Abbott. “Experts have explained that smartphones and social media affect the mental health of children. If we are going to be number one in education, it is going to require the undivided attention of our students in the classroom.”

During his remarks, Governor Abbott emphasized that House Bill 1481 will ensure Texas students are able to succeed in school, free from distractions. The Governor also explained how Senate Bill 2420, the App Store Accountability Act, will protect children who are trapped by predators into situations beyond their control.

The Governor was joined by Speaker Dustin Burrows, Acting Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Kelly Hancock, Representative Caroline Fairly, Representative Brad Buckley, Representative Jared Patterson, Amarillo Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Deidre Parish, Amarillo High School teacher Mellessa Denny, and other state and local officials.

Senate Bill 2420 (Paxton/Fairly) known as the App Store Accountability Act requires application (app) stores to verify a user's age when creating an account. A minor’s account must be affiliated with a parent’s account and parental consent is required before a minor can download or purchase an app or make in-app purchases.

House Bill 1481 (Fairly/Creighton) requires schools to adopt polices prohibiting students from using personal communication devices, such as cell phones and smart watches, during the school day. Polices must either prohibit personal devices on school property or provide a designated storage area for devices during the school day.