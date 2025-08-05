Louisiana Bistreaux Buckhead Launches 'Fish Fry Fridays' with All-You-Can-Eat Catfish

Buckle up, Buckhead! Louisiana Bistreaux Buckhead is turning up the heat with Fish Fry Fridays starting Friday, August 8th, featuring all-you-can-eat catfish

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buckle up, Buckhead! Louisiana Bistreaux Buckhead is turning up the heat with Fish Fry Fridays starting Friday, August 8th, featuring all-you-can-eat catfish for just $29.99. It’s the ultimate Southern-style seafood celebration every Friday, perfect for hungry locals, seafood lovers, and weekend foodies alike.

Crispy, golden, seasoned-to-perfection catfish will be served hot and endless from the kitchen of your favorite Cajun hotspot. Whether you dip it in housemade tartar or pile it on with hot sauce, this is a Friday tradition in the making.

But wait, there’s more…

In honor of National Oyster Day today, all four Louisiana Bistreaux locations – Buckhead, East Point, Perimeter, and Decatur – are celebrating with $2 Chargrilled Oysters from 11AM to 6PM. That’s right — the sizzling, buttery, garlicky oysters that have made Louisiana Bistreaux a foodie favorite will be just two bucks a shell during this one-day-only event. Some restrictions may apply.

Whether you're dropping in for happy hour, gathering the crew for dinner, or simply craving that Bourbon Street flavor without leaving Atlanta, Louisiana Bistreaux is your go-to destination for bold bites and big flavor.

EVENT DETAILS:

Fish Fry Fridays – Buckhead Only

📍 Louisiana Bistreaux Buckhead

📅 Every Friday starting August 8th

🐟 All-You-Can-Eat Catfish: $29.99

National Oyster Day – All Locations

📍 Buckhead, East Point, Perimeter, Decatur

📅 Tuesday, August 5th

🦪 $2 Chargrilled Oysters | 11AM – 6PM

For menus, reservations, or more info, visit: www.louisianabistreaux.com

