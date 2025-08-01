California Passes Bill To Make Child Sex Buying a Felony

Survivors and Anti-trafficking Advocates, Including Exodus Cry, Succeed in Convincing Legislators to Protect All Minors from Sex Buyers

This is not just a victory for survivors of trafficking, but a huge step forward in protecting children from the most egregious injustices imaginable.” — Helen Taylor, Exodus Cry Vice President of Impact

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 379 (AB 379), a landmark piece of legislation that reclassifies the act of purchasing or soliciting sex with a minor as a felony in California. This historic measure marks a monumental step forward in the fight against child sex trafficking, closing longstanding legal loopholes and strengthening protections for vulnerable children.“This is not just a victory for survivors of trafficking, but a huge step forward in protecting children from the most egregious injustices imaginable,” said Helen Taylor, Vice President of Impact for Exodus Cry , a California-based anti-trafficking organization that played a key role in advancing the bill. “AB 379 acknowledges the reality of child trafficking and ensures that buyers of exploited children are finally held accountable for their actions.”AB 379, introduced by Assemblywoman Maggy Krell and backed by advocacy from survivors and organizations like Exodus Cry, recognizes the exploitation of minors for sex as a grave and violent crime.The bill addresses a critical gap in California law, where offenders were often charged with misdemeanors—or not charged at all—for paying to exploit children. This bill reclassifies this crime as a felony, as long as there is at least a three-year age gap between victim and buyer.California is sending a clear message that the exploitation of minors will no longer be tolerated and that offenders will face severe consequences.The bill also fines those loitering for the purpose of purchasing sex $1000, the proceeds of which will go into a fund to support victims of sex trafficking, providing them with resources and aid. Advocates believe this fund will offer survivors the tools and support necessary to rebuild their lives.For over two years, Exodus Cry, survivors, and anti-trafficking advocates worked to bring attention to the need to increase penalties for perpetrators against children and push for legislative change. The momentum began with SB 1414, a foundational bill introduced last year by Senator Shannon Grove that laid the groundwork for AB 379. Although SB 1414 made significant progress, some legislators removed felony-level penalties from the bill for buyers purchasing 16- and 17-year-olds. AB 379 closes that gap, providing comprehensive protection for all minors under the law.This victory was made possible by the collective efforts of the California Survivor Coalition, legislative champions, and grassroots supporters who spoke out during hearings, engaged with legislators, and worked to shift public opinion on the issue.“This legislation is a game-changer in California’s fight against sex trafficking,” said Christina Rangel, Director of Public Policy at Exodus Cry. “We are grateful for the courage of the survivors who spoke out, and for the unwavering leadership of advocates like Assemblywoman Maggy Krell and Senator Shannon Grove.”The passing of AB 379 represents a major turning point in the battle to end child sex trafficking and to hold sex buyers accountable.About Exodus CryExodus Cry is a leading global anti-trafficking nonprofit organization focused on ending sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. Through high impact films and legal advocacy campaigns, Exodus Cry exposes the roots of the sex trade and activates people to join the global movement against this injustice.Exodus Cry is based in San Clemente, California and was founded in 2008. Learn more at exoduscry.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X @exoduscry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.