HISTORIC WIN: U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Age Verification Law to Protect Children from Porn

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark 6-3 decision on Friday, the United States Supreme Court has upheld Texas’s age verification law for pornographic websites, affirming that it is constitutional to require users to verify their age before accessing explicit content online. The ruling establishes a powerful precedent in the fight to protect children from exposure to harmful material on the internet.The decision marks a pivotal breakthrough in digital child protection, affirming that Texas’s age verification law is constitutional. The ruling will now allow other states to pursue similar legislation and significantly strengthens the case for age verification nationwide. Exodus Cry , a global organization dedicated to ending commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking, has been at the forefront of this effort. In 2021, the organization launched the Protect Children Not Porn campaign, designed to advocate for required age verification measures on pornographic sites. Since then, Exodus Cry has played an instrumental role, alongside many other nonprofit organizations, legislators, and concerned parents, in a national movement to protect minors online.Helen Taylor, Vice President of Impact at Exodus Cry, emphasized the importance of the Court’s decision:“We are witnessing history. This ruling affirms what we’ve always known: the rights of children must come before the profits of porn companies. For far too long, the internet has served as an unfiltered pipeline of violent and degrading content to our nation’s youth. Today, that begins to change.”As part of the case, Exodus Cry submitted a 36-page amicus brief to the Supreme Court, documenting the widespread abuse, violence, and criminal content available on mainstream porn sites. The Court referenced this brief in its ruling, noting the disturbing nature of the material being accessed by minors.“Pornhub, one of the websites involved in this case, published 1.36 million hours… of new content… Many of these readily accessible videos portray men raping and physically assaulting women.” — U.S. Supreme Court Majority OpinionThe case originated when the Free Speech Coalition, a trade association for the adult industry, sued the state of Texas to block the enforcement of its age verification law. Friday’s ruling delivers a major defeat to the porn industry’s legal campaign and clears a legal pathway for broader implementation of protective measures.This decision comes nearly four years to the day after the launch of the Protect Children Not Porn campaign, which has mobilized support from lawmakers, advocacy organizations, and concerned citizens nationwide.About Exodus CryExodus Cry is a leading global anti-trafficking nonprofit organization focused on ending sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. Through high impact films and legal advocacy campaigns, Exodus Cry exposes the roots of the sex trade and activates people to join the global movement against this injustice. Its award-winning films and social content have received over 100 million views worldwide, and have helped shape laws in multiple countries after being seen by audiences at the United Nations, U.S. Congress, and both the Canadian and United Kingdom Parliaments.Exodus Cry is based in San Clemente, California and was founded in 2008.Contact: press@exoduscry.comWebsite: www.exoduscry.com

