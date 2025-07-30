Exodus Cry Releases Groundbreaking Documentary Exposing Sex Buyers

Buying Her Premieres July 30th

Launches Global Campaign to Make Sex Buying a Felony

This is a global epidemic. Buying Her is an essential step toward addressing the demand side of the sex trade. To end sex trafficking, we must end the demand for paid sex. It’s black and white.” — Benjamin Nolot, Founder and CEO of Exodus Cry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exodus Cry, a global leader in the fight against sex trafficking, announces the release of Buying Her , a first-of-its-kind documentary exposing the hidden world of male sex buyers in the $100 billion global sex trade industry. As part of the release, which also coincides with World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the non-profit is also launching End Demand , a petition urging lawmakers to make sex buying a felony.“We've seen the statistics. Demand for illicit sex is exploding across the world,” said Benjamin Nolot, Founder and CEO of Exodus Cry, who also directed the film. “This is a global epidemic. Buying Her is an essential step toward addressing the demand side of the sex trade. To end sex trafficking, we must end the demand for paid sex. It’s black and white.”In the U.S., one in five men has paid for sex. In Germany, there are 1.2 million purchases of sex per day. In Thailand, up to 75% of men, including tourists, purchase sex.“Sex trafficking is more lucrative than drug or arms trafficking and it runs on one thing: demand,” said Christina Rangel, Exodus Cry’s Director of Public Policy and a trafficking survivor. “It’s time to bring serious criminal penalties for sex buying and Buying Her and the End Demand campaign can be a catalyst for that progress.”The film explores the journeys of several men, from their first exposure to pornography as children and how this exposure set them on a path to becoming sex buyers later in life. Gene McConnell, a pastor and former sex buyer, was first exposed to pornography as a child, shaping a belief system that normalized objectification and fueled decades of harmful behavior.“Pornography was my primary sex education,” said McConnell. “It taught me that a woman’s ‘no’ really meant ‘convince me.’ That lie shaped how I saw women from the time I was a kid. Prostitution, for me, became a way to take what I wanted without thinking about the cost. Only later did I realize: that woman has a name, a story, a soul. And I helped destroy it.”Buying Her also examines the complex psychological and societal factors that contribute to the growing demand for paid sex, a phenomenon resulting in 42 million women and children being exploited in the sex trade today. In addition, the film highlights the stories of sex trafficking survivors, with the aim of catalyzing a global conversation on how sex buyers are perpetuating sex trafficking.The End Demand campaign seeks to disrupt the commercial sex industry by holding buyers, not just traffickers, criminally responsible. It also follows a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the constitutionality of age verification on porn sites, following an amicus brief submitted by Exodus Cry outlining the harms of childhood exposure.Buying Her is now available at ExodusCryFilms.com , and the petition can be signed at exoduscry.com/demand.About Exodus Cry Exodus Cry is a leading global anti-trafficking nonprofit organization focused on ending sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. Through high impact films and legal advocacy campaigns, Exodus Cry exposes the roots of the sex trade and activates people to join the global movement against this injustice. Its award-winning films and social content have received over 100 million views worldwide and have helped shape laws in multiple countries after being seen by audiences at the United Nations, U.S. Congress, and both the Canadian and United Kingdom Parliaments.Exodus Cry is based in San Clemente, California and was founded in 2008. Learn more at exoduscry.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X @exoduscry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.