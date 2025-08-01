Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1005627
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2025 @ 1253 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Western Ave, Brattleboro, VT
ACCUSED: Todd Benson
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weston, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Sarah Oshea
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/01/2025 at approximately 1253 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue in the town of Brattleboro after observing a motor vehicle violation. It was determined that the operator, Todd Benson (48), was driving with a criminally suspended license. Investigation revealed that the passenger, Sarah Oshea (36), had an active in-state arrest warrant for the charge of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. Benson was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 08/26/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Criminal DLS. Oshea was arrested and subsequently transported to the Windham County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2025 at 0830 hours (Benson), 08/01/2025 at 1430 hours (Oshea)
COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Legal Disclaimer:
