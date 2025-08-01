Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1005627

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2025 @ 1253 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Western Ave, Brattleboro, VT

ACCUSED: Todd Benson

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weston, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Sarah Oshea

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/01/2025 at approximately 1253 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue in the town of Brattleboro after observing a motor vehicle violation. It was determined that the operator, Todd Benson (48), was driving with a criminally suspended license. Investigation revealed that the passenger, Sarah Oshea (36), had an active in-state arrest warrant for the charge of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. Benson was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 08/26/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Criminal DLS. Oshea was arrested and subsequently transported to the Windham County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2025 at 0830 hours (Benson), 08/01/2025 at 1430 hours (Oshea)

COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A