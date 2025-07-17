FE Masterworks™ Boldly Goes Forward With Artisan Star Trek & E.T. Spaceship Models

Star Trek | U.S.S. ENTERPRISE NCC-1701-E Star Trek | U.S.S. Voyager NCC-74656 E.T. | Spaceship

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factory Entertainment , manufacturer of licensed replicas and collectibles, is proud to announce the latest additions to its ultra high-end FE Masterworks ™ line of studio-scale models. Known for exceptional attention to detail and authenticity, the FE Masterworks™ line continues to redefine collectible excellence, and this next wave is no exception.The newest offerings include iconic vessels from Star Trek and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. As with all FE Masterworks™ models, each is hand-crafted in the USA by professional modelmakers with extensive experience in the motion picture and/or theme park industry.NEW FE MASTERWORKS™ MODELSSTAR TREK | U.S.S. ENTERPRISE NCC-1701-EIntroduced in Star Trek: First Contact (1996), the Enterprise-E was commanded by Captain Jean-Luc Picard following the destruction of the Enterprise-D. Sleek and powerful, the 1701-E was featured in three Star Trek: The Next Generation films, playing a pivotal role in each film. This studio-scale model is a massive 54-inches in length.STAR TREK | U.S.S. VOYAGER NCC-74656As seen in Star Trek: Voyager (1995–2001), this starship was commanded by Captain Kathryn Janeway. For over seven seasons, Voyager and her crew struggled to find their way home, forging new alliances and encountering uncharted dangers. This studio-scale model of a starship known for its cutting-edge design and resilience measures approximately 38-inches in length and comes with a plaque hand-signed by Captain Janeway herself, actress Kate Mulgrew.STAR TREK | U.S.S. RELIANT NCC-1864As prominently featured in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), the U.S.S. Reliant was hijacked by Khan Noonien Singh to exact revenge on Admiral James T. Kirk. A fan-favorite due to its unique layout and key role in one of the Star Trek franchise's most iconic films, the Reliant studio-scale model is approximately 29 inches in length.STAR TREK | SHRIKEAs seen in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 (2023), the Shrike was a menacing vessel commanded by the villainous Vadic. The Shrike's sinister design and heavy arsenal made it a formidable presence. The FE Masterworks™ Shrike is approximately 30 inches long.E.T. | SPACESHIPThe mysterious and graceful spacecraft featured in E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) is lovingly recreated in studio-scale. Unlike the other made-to-order items in the FE Masterworks™ line, Factory Entertainment commissioned a limited edition of ten of these hand-crafted, 21 inch tall models to accommodate the availability of the model maker. Therefore, the E.T. Spaceship models are now in-stock and available for immediate shipment. Once sold, no further editions will be produced; making this a uniquely finite opportunity to own a piece of cinematic magic.These exceptional new models proudly join the previously released and currently available to order entries in the FE Masterworks™ collection:• STAR TREK | U.S.S. ENTERPRISE NCC-1701 REFIT (Star Trek: The Motion Picture)• STAR TREK | U.S.S. EXCELSIOR NCC-2000 (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country)• STAR TREK | U.S.S. ENTERPRISE NCC-1701-D (Star Trek: The Next Generation)• STAR TREK | U.S.S. ENTERPRISE NCC-1701-G (Star Trek: Picard)More information about FE Masterworks™ models, including pricing and ordering information, is available at http://www.femasterworks.com SEE THEM IN PERSONSelect FE Masterworks™ models will be on display at Factory Entertainment’s booth (#2743) during San Diego Comic-Con, July 23–27, and at Star Trek Las Vegas, August 6–10.ABOUT FACTORY ENTERTAINMENTFactory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Battlestar Galactica, Men In Black, Wonder Woman, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Harry Potter, The Beatles, Universal Monsters and many others.For more information, visit www.factoryent.com and follow @FactoryEnt on social media.

See what goes into recreating these prestigious works of art and the expert artists that craft them. Video courtesy Tested.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.