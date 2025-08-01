WORST OF WORST: Criminal Proceedings Begin in Case of Transgender Illegal Alien Accused of Child Rape in Sanctuary New York City

This serial criminal entered the U.S. illegally and was released into the country under the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released additional information on Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a transgender criminal illegal alien from Colombia who is charged with the rape of a minor and stalking in New York. Contreras-Suarez had a preliminary criminal hearing in New York City this week. His next court hearing before the New York Supreme Court is scheduled for September 10, 2025.

Contreras-Suarez, a biological male that presents as a woman, is scheduled to appear before a criminal court judge for charges of first-degree rape of a child less than 17 and stalking.

This horrific and preventable crime illustrates the consequences of the Biden administration's catch and release and sanctuary policies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) arrested Contreras-Suarez for illegally entering the United States in San Ysidro, California in March of 2023 and released him into the country. This criminal illegal alien then went on to commit heinous crimes in American communities.

Contreras-Suarez was arrested by Medford Police Department in Massachusetts for armed robbery, prostitution, and assault with a dangerous weapon. Due to local sanctuary policies, this criminal illegal alien was then released to terrorize more Americans.

“This creep should’ve never been released into our country,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to the failed sanctuary policies and Biden’s open-border agenda, this serial criminal was freed to prey on innocent American children – but that ends now. ICE will not allow predators like Contreras-Suarez to terrorize American citizens.”

ICE lodged an immigration detainer with Manhattan Central Booking on February 13, 2025. Contreras-Suarez remains in custody at Rikers Island in New York until his next court hearing.

# # #