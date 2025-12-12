In Nebraska, DHS Arrests MS-13 Leader “Fantasma” Wanted in Quadruple Homicide

This killer crossed the border illegally under the Biden Administration and was given a driver's license by Newsom’s California

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released information regarding the arrest of a La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) terrorist organization member known as “Fantasma."

The criminal illegal alien from Honduras, Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto, is wanted in his home country for a quadruple homicide and is allegedly a member of an assassination squad in Honduras. After being charged in Honduras in 2022 with firearms charges related to the quadruple homicide, Cuadra Soto allegedly bribed his way out of a Honduran jail.

Cuadra Soto is alleged to have entered the United States illegally in 2022 by crossing the southern border and obtained a California driver’s license.

Thanks to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), and our law enforcement partners, this criminal was arrested in Grand Island, Nebraska on December 8, 2025.

“Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto, AKA ‘Fantasma,’ might think he’s a ghost, but our heroic law enforcement found this hideous MS-13 murderer from Honduras hiding out in Nebraska. This sick monster was wanted for four homicides and involved in an assassination squad in Honduras. He bribed his way out of a prison in Honduras and thought he could hide in American communities. Think again,” said Assistant Secretary McLaughlin. “Now thanks to our brave law enforcement, this cold-blooded killer is off our streets. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow MS-13 gang members to terrorize American citizens.”

On January 20, President Donald Trump signed the Designating Cartels and Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists executive order, which designated MS-13 as a terrorist organization.

Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS law enforcement is targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens and terrorists, arresting them and removing them from the U.S.

