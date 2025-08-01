Migrant Crossings at the Darien Gap Continue to Plummet, Crossings Are Down 99.98%

In May, only 13 crossings were recorded—June dropped further to just 10

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced migrant crossings at the Darien Gap have dropped 99.98% for the months of May and June 2025 compared to a peak under the Biden Administration in August 2023.

Under the Biden Administration, crossings in a single month exceeded 82,000. In May 2025, there were only 13 crossings and the number fell again in June 2025 to just 10. This is a massive decline in illegal migration through one of the key channels normally utilized by would-be illegal aliens to invade our country.

“The dangerous Darien Gap trek is notorious for exposing migrants, including children and the most vulnerable, to sexual abuse, trafficking, and exploitation,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “In Panama’s Darien Gap, migrants are now turning BACK before they even reach our border— only 10 migrants crossed in June. This is more than a 99.98% drop from the Biden high when 82,000 illegal aliens crossed in a single month. The world is hearing our message that America’s borders are closed to lawbreakers. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, we have the most secure border in American history.”

With the most secure border in American history, DHS is focused on deporting those who break our nation’s laws. If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home. Illegal aliens who use the CBP Home App to self-deport also receive cost-free travel and a $1,000 exit bonus, paid after their return is confirmed through the app.

