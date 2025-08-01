CISA Rolls Out Free, Automated Tool for Fighting Malware

Anti-malware tool Thorium makes it easier for users to combat evolving threats, another breakthrough tool from CISA

WASHINGTON – Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced the release of Thorium, an automated platform that allows cyber defenders at lightning speed to assess and combat malware threats in a way that has not been possible before. Created in partnership with Sandia National Laboratories, this tool is available through CISA at no cost.

When malware threats arise, users in the public and private sector have to react quickly to protect their systems. Thorium allows users to set up a customized and automated platform that is able to quickly analyze the threats and then add or remove tools based on the evolving needs presented by each new threat. Thorium is capable of scheduling over 1,700 jobs per second, and then processing 10 million files per hour for each user.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem are getting CISA back on-mission, and the release of CISA’s new anti-malware tool Thorium is the next step towards that goal. Just like individual tools in a toolbox, certain anti-malware systems are meant to be combat specific,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thorium creates a customizable and automated system that streamlines the analysis and combatting of malware with the proper tools. This new CISA tool optimizes the collaboration between the public sector and the private sector.”

Under the Trump Administration, CISA is returning to its core mission of protecting the American homeland in cyberspace. Tools like Thorium, and the processes that develop them, are examples of what the nation’s premiere cybersecurity agency is capable of.