 ICE Asks Georgia to Not Release Criminal Illegal Alien Charged for Sexually Abusing 10-Year-Old Girl

WASHINGTON –– The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer asking local law enforcement to not release Juan Carlos Salvador-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl from their jail, without notifying ICE.

Juan Carlos Salvador-Diaz

Local reports state on August 1, 2025, and December 1, 2023, Salvador-Diaz sexually abused this child victim inside of an apartment complex in Cobb County, Georgia. He was arrested on January 30, 2026, and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery. The following day, ICE lodged an arrest detainer with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

“This monster sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl. We are now asking Georgia authorities to commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainer to ensure this pedophile is not released and able to prey on more innocent children,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We need cooperation from state and local authorities to turn these types of sickos over to us, so we can get them OUT of our country before they victimize more Americans.”

Salvador-Diaz illegally entered the United States in 2019.

# # #