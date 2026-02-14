WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Drug Traffickers

While activist judges and sanctuary politicians RELEASE criminal illegal aliens into our communities, our officers are risking their lives to remove criminals from our neighborhoods

WASHINGTON –– Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens across the country, convicted of repulsive crimes including child sex crimes, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiring to traffic cocaine.

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE arrested heinous criminal illegal aliens convicted for sex crimes against children, felony battery, and one monster convicted for SIX offenses including a hit-and-run and grand theft,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “There is absolutely no reason these violent criminals should remain in this country. While sanctuary politicians and activist judges release criminals into our communities, our law enforcement officers are risking their lives to remove public safety threats from American neighborhoods.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Juan Eulises Garcia-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for possessing sexual performance by a child less than 16-years-old in Suffolk County, New York.

Martin Rodriguez-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Jose Lopez-Arevalo, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle hit-and-run, false imprisonment, grand theft, evading police, and driving under the influence in Contra Costa and Alameda counties in California.

Jose Garcia-Acevedo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for felony battery in Wildwood, Florida.

Juventino Madrigal-Oseguera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiring to traffic cocaine in Guilford County, North Carolina.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

