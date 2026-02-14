DHS Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Pedophile and Rapist After Being Released from Sanctuary City Jail in Oregon

Manuel Cruz-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested at the Portland International Airport when he attempted to use a fraudulent passport to flee the country

WASHINGTON — On February 3, 2026, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended Manuel Cruz-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, at the Portland International Airport. Cruz-Ramirez was attempting to evade justice for his 2025 arrest for rape, purchasing sex with a minor, and sexual abuse in Marion County, Oregon. Oregon’s sanctuary policies allowed this criminal illegal alien to be RELEASED on bail into the community to victimize more innocents.

TSA and CBP encountered Cruz-Ramirez at a terminal checkpoint when he presented a fraudulent Mexican passport in the name of Moises Ezquivel Mendoza. When the passport did not return full data, CBP used fingerprints to identify Cruz-Ramirez.

Cruz-Ramirez was previously removed from the U.S. in July 2018. He chose to commit a felony and illegally re-enter the U.S. at an unknown location and time. He is now in ICE custody, and his prior removal order has been re-instated.

“Manuel Cruz-Ramirez was arrested for rape, purchasing sex with a minor, and sexual abuse in Oregon. The state’s sanctuary politicians allowed this pedophile to be released from jail back into American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Americans can be proud of the swift actions of TSA and CBP for protecting them and our judicial system by preventing this monster from fleeing the country. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released from jails back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans. Oregon’s sanctuary politicians must stop this reckless insanity of releasing child predators from jail back into our neighborhoods to prey on more innocent children.”

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

