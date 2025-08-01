History Made, Again: Trump Administration Crushes Border Records in July

Monthly Southwest Border Apprehensions Drop Below Daily Average Under Biden Administration

WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that for the third time this year, it has once again set record lows for nationwide encounters and lowest single day apprehensions.

Preliminary data from July 2025 confirms that illegal crossings have collapsed to all-time lows. Apprehensions along the Southwest border for the entire month of July were lower than the daily average under the Biden administration. This is also the third consecutive month with zero USBP releases into the interior.

Preliminary Records Set in July:

Lowest Nationwide Encounters Ever: 24,630—down 2.4% from June and nearly 90% lower than the monthly average under the last administration.

24,630—down 2.4% from June and nearly than the monthly average under the last administration. Lowest Border Patrol Apprehensions Nationwide: 6,177—shattering June’s all-time low.

6,177—shattering June’s all-time low. Lowest Southwest Border Apprehensions: 4,598 nearly 500 than the daily average under the last administration , which averaged 5,110 apprehensions per day from Feb 2021–Dec 2024.

4,598 , which averaged 5,110 apprehensions per day from Feb 2021–Dec 2024. Lowest Daily Apprehension Average: Just 148 per day— that’s lower than the average rate of 152 apprehensions every two hours under Biden last July.

Just 148 per day— Lowest Single-Day Apprehensions in History: 88 at the Southwest Border, 116 nationwide on July 20.

“History made, again. The numbers don’t lie—this is the most secure the border has ever been,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “President Trump didn’t manage just the crisis—he obliterated it. No more excuses. No more releases. We’ve put the cartels on defense and taken our border back.”

###