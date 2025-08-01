ICE Arrests Female Burglary Ring in Massachusetts

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminals are no longer welcome in the United States

WASHINGTON — On July 29, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Boston arrested and lodged detainers against six criminal illegal aliens from Romania who were part of a criminal burglary ring in Massachusetts.

According to local reports, on July 25, the Norwood Police Department arrested six women during a high-profile break-in. Authorities now think the women are part of a criminal enterprise operating across multiple states.

The suspects are facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, conspiracy, possession of burglarious instruments, and resisting arrest. Police confirmed several had active warrants from other states for similar crimes.

After Norwood police made the arrests, ICE acted and immediately lodged detainers to ensure these individuals would not be released back into American neighborhoods.

“This burglary ring will no longer be able to victimize American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These criminal illegal aliens should have never should have been allowed to walk free on Massachusetts streets to steal from Americans—And under President Trump and Secretary Noem, they won’t.”

Arrested by ICE Boston in Dedham, Massachusetts:

Mihaela Ion, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, whose criminal history includes conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.

Mirabela Caldararu, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, whose criminal history includes conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.

Flavia Gabriela Caldararu, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, whose criminal history includes conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and failure to stop for police.

Detainers lodged against individuals currently in local police custody:

Jajela Chiciu, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, whose criminal history includes multiple thefts and charged with conspiracy, with four known offenses involving stolen property under $1,500.

Emilia Sardaru, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, whose criminal history includes conspiracy charges in the United States.

Elizabeth Sardaru, a criminal illegal alien from Romania, whose criminal history includes first degree burglary, conspiracy, receiving known stolen property, burglary, and grand theft across multiple jurisdictions.

