Meyer Lab Launches New Manufacturing and Distribution Hub in Lexington, NC to Support Southeast Market Growth

BLUE SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meyer Lab, a nationally recognized leader in high-performance industrial cleaning solutions, announced the opening of its new 37,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Lexington, North Carolina.The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing growth and enhances its ability to serve customers across the Southeastern United States.Strategically located to streamline logistics and improve lead times, the new facility strengthens Meyer Lab’s national supply chain and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional service with greater speed and efficiency.“This is more than a new building—it’s a statement of who we are and where we’re going,” said Mike Miller, President of Meyer Lab. “Our strategic location in Lexington, North Carolina strengthens our infrastructure and allows us to better support our mission of providing unmatched service to our valued customers.”The Lexington site was designed with a focus on innovation, safety, and sustainability. In addition to expanding production capabilities, the facility is expected to drive job creation and foster economic investment in the region.Meyer Lab’s continued investment in infrastructure reflects its long-term vision of operational excellence and its dedication to supporting both its customers and the communities it serves.About Meyer LabFounded in 1978, Meyer Lab provides premium industrial cleaning solutions to industries including asphalt, concrete, flexographic, food processing and distribution, and transportation industries. Known for its unmatched chemical cleaning solutions and commitment to customer success, Meyer Lab continues to set the standard in performance and service.

