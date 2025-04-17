Meyer Lab Launches BlackOut—A Revolutionary Asphalt Remover for the Paving Industry

Blackout—A premium asphalt remover by Meyer Laboratory, LLC Blackout—A premium asphalt remover by Meyer Laboratory, LLC

BLUE SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meyer Laboratory, LLC, a national leader in industrial cleaning chemical solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest innovation— BlackOut , a next-generation asphalt remover designed to dramatically improve equipment maintenance and operational efficiency in the asphalt industry.BlackOut is a fast-acting, spray-on solution that effectively adheres to all types of asphalt equipment, including drag slat conveyors, cross transfers, chop gates, mixing drums, pavers, rollers, and other material handling equipment. The product’s unique formulation enhances dwell time, rinses easily, and forms a protective layer that helps prevent future build-up of asphalt, tack, and emulsion.“Meyer has always been committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that not only solve problems but also drive performance,” said Mike Miller, President of Meyer Lab . “BlackOut is a game-changer for professionals in the asphalt industry. It offers an unmatched combination of power, efficiency, safety, and environmental responsibility.”BlackOut is engineered for high performance across a wide range of applications and user skill levels. Whether customers are seasoned professionals or new to asphalt maintenance, BlackOut simplifies the removal of hardened residue while promoting long-term equipment health. The result: increased efficiency, minimized downtime, and measurable cost savings.This product launch marks another significant milestone in Meyer Lab's mission to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of its industrial partners.

