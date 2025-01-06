Meyer Lab Announces Strategic Acquisition of ITD Chemical

Meyer Lab

BLUE SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meyer Lab, a leader in cleaning chemical solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of ITD Chemical, a prominent Atlanta-based manufacturer of industrial and specialty cleaning chemicals.This strategic move strengthens Meyer Lab’s position in the industrial cleaning market given it expands Meyer’s product portfolio and enhances the company’s presence in the Southeast.“ITD Chemical has built a strong reputation for quality and innovation, which complements Meyer Lab’s strategic goals,” said Mike Miller, President of Meyer Lab. “This acquisition allows us to expand into new end markets and better serve our existing customers with cutting-edge solutions that drive value and sustainability.”The integration process is already underway, with a focus on ensuring a seamless transition for employees, customers, suppliers, and partners. ITD Chemical will operate as an independent subsidiary of Meyer Lab for the foreseeable future, and its operations will continue without interruption.Customers can continue to expect the same high level of service and product quality. Joseph Daniel, former owner and CEO of ITD Chemical, will continue leading ITD Chemical’s operations as General Manager.“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for ITD Chemical,” said Joseph Daniel. “Joining forces with Meyer Lab will unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation, benefiting our customers and employees alike. We will remain committed to our mission of partnering closely with distributor partners to bring innovative cleaning solutions to the market.”Meyer Lab is investing in people, technology, and innovation and will continue to seek acquisitions that support its strategy to be a leading national cleaning chemical solutions provider.For more information about this acquisition, please contact:Angie WryeDirector of MarketingMeyer Lab816-228-4433awrye@meyerlab.comAbout Meyer LabHeadquartered in Blue Springs, MO and founded in 1978, Meyer Lab is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals and applications systems. To learn more about Meyer Lab visit www.meyerlab.com About ITD ChemicalHeadquartered just outside Atlanta, GA and founded in 1994, ITD Chemical specializes in the development and manufacturing of industrial and specialty cleaning chemicals. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, ITD Chemical has built a trusted reputation in the industry and serves clients across various sectors. To learn more about ITD Chemical visit https://itdinc.biz

