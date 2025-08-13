Kenton County, KY Invests in Modern Procurement with OpenGov

KENTON COUNTY, KY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenton County, KY sought a modern solution to support a more efficient and transparent procurement process to evolve alongside the county’s growing operational needs. That’s why Kenton chose OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management , the industry leader recognized for helping government agencies improve workflows and collaboration through purpose-built technology.Located in the heart of Northern Kentucky, Kenton County serves more than 170,000 residents with a commitment to innovation and service. Leaders were looking for a procurement system with a digital workflow, including facilitating contracts and solicitation development, offering greater visibility across departments. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management stood out for its easy-to-use digital workflows, robust feature set, and proven success in nearby Boone County.“By modernizing procurement, we’re removing barriers and making it easier for businesses to work with Kenton County,” said Kenton County Treasurer Kurt Greivenkamp. “This upgrade gives our partners a clear, transparent process while giving our team the tools to operate more efficiently.”OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

