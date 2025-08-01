Westbound Loop 101 off-ramp at 67th Avenue closing for 60 days

PHOENIX – The westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) off-ramp at 67th Avenue will be closed for approximately two months starting at 11:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, for reconstruction as part of the freeway widening project west of Interstate 17.

Drivers can consider exiting Loop 101 at 59th Avenue and using the westbound frontage road to reach 67th Avenue. The ramp is scheduled to reopen in early October.

Look ahead: The westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 59th Avenue is scheduled to close for two months starting Monday night, Aug. 11.

Work on the $140 million project to widen Loop 101 between I-17 and 75th Avenue began in September 2024. In addition to adding one lane in each direction of the freeway, crews are widening several bridges, adding new freeway lighting and resurfacing the pavement. Project completion is scheduled in spring 2027.

For more project information, please visit azdot.gov/loop101-75th-I-17.

ADOT is managing the project in partnership with the cities of Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria as well as the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the greater Phoenix region. The project is scheduled under MAG’s Regional Transportation Plan and is funded through Proposition 400, which includes a countywide half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements approved by voters in 2004.