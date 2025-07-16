BLiNK AI Names Dan McAllister as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth and Deepen Automotive Market Leadership

Dan brings over 20 years of experience building high-performing revenue organizations and driving go-to-market execution across the SaaS and automotive sectors.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLiNK AI , the leader in AI-powered customer engagement for automotive dealerships, today announced the appointment of Dan McAllister as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Dan brings over 20 years of experience building high-performing revenue organizations and driving go-to-market execution across the SaaS and automotive sectors.Dan will lead all revenue-generating functions at BLiNK AI with a clear mandate: scale adoption of the company’s industry-defining customer engagement and service scheduling platforms - including newly announced Telematica™ and BlinkVoice AI - across dealerships, dealer groups, and OEM programs throughout North America.“Dan brings the exact mix of clarity, operational discipline, and deep industry insight that this moment demands,” said Dave Perry , CEO of BLiNK AI. “His track record in automotive SaaS is exceptional, and his ability to align teams, systems, and strategy for growth makes him an ideal fit as we enter our next phase of expansion.”Dan has helped scale revenue at companies like Spectrio and ABN, securing large-scale programs with leading OEMs including GM, VW, and Kia. His understanding of dealer networks, OEM compliance, and fixed and variable ops dynamics enables BLiNK AI to better serve its growing base of forward-thinking dealership partners.“BLiNK AI is solving the right problems at exactly the right time—connecting dealers to customers with intelligence, speed, and measurable impact,” said Dan McAllister, CRO of BLiNK AI. “I’m thrilled to join a team that’s redefining what’s possible in automotive customer engagement and retention, and I look forward to helping more dealers unlock the full value of these powerful tools.”Dan resides outside of Philadelphia and is an avid triathlete and coach at heart—approaching both business and endurance with the same principles: preparation, grit, and teamwork.ShapeAbout BLiNK AIBLiNK AI is the leading AI-powered customer engagement platform built for the automotive industry. From intelligent phone automation and web scheduling to telematics-driven service campaigns and customer feedback tools, BLiNK AI connects dealerships with their customers across every touchpoint. Learn more at www.blinkai.com

