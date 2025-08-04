BorderHawk, LLC Integrates CMMC into Overwatch Framework, Enhancing Cybersecurity Compliance for Critical Infrastructure

BorderHawk, LLC

BorderHawk adds CMMC to its Overwatch Framework, helping critical infrastructure organizations build sustainable, audit-ready cybersecurity programs.

CMMC isn’t optional for DoD partners. Compliance must be continuous—not just audit-focused. Poorly built programs create long-term pain.” — Jay Harmon

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BorderHawk, LLC, a U.S.-focused cybersecurity and information risk compliance consulting firm, has announced the integration of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification ( CMMC ) into its Overwatch Framework. This move strengthens the Framework’s utility for organizations operating in critical infrastructure sectors that must meet evolving Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity requirements.The Overwatch Framework is already in use across healthcare, telecommunications, and other regulated industries. It provides a structured, programmatic approach to building and maintaining cybersecurity compliance programs. With the addition of CMMC, the Framework now supports a broader range of regulatory requirements, including HIPAA, SOC, and NIST CSF, while offering a unified methodology for implementation and audit readiness.“CMMC is a horse every organization is going to have to be ready to ride as long as they work with the DoD,” said Jay Harmon, CEO and Managing Director of BorderHawk. “Requirements may change, but they’re only going to get stricter. You can’t just build a program to pass an audit—you need a sustainable, audit-ready compliance program.”The enhanced Framework guides organizations through:• Implementing required control sets (including CMMC-specific controls)• Preparing and maintaining audit-ready evidence• Collecting and analyzing operational and compliance metrics• Bridging communication gaps between technical teams and leadership• Engaging with auditors effectively and confidentlyBorderHawk emphasizes that the core structure of the Overwatch Framework remains unchanged. Existing clients can integrate CMMC controls using provided crosswalks without overhauling their current programs.“We’ve seen organizations that rushed to certification now struggling under the weight of poorly designed programs,” Harmon added. “Our approach ensures that compliance is not just a checkbox exercise, but a living, functional part of an organization’s risk management strategy.”To support this rollout, BorderHawk also invites critical infrastructure organizations to join the Overwatch Community—a collaborative space for sharing insights, best practices, and resources related to cybersecurity compliance.For more information on the Overwatch Framework, visit: https://www.borderhawk.com/overwatch-framework To join the Overwatch Community, visit: https://www.borderhawk.com/overwatch-community About BorderHawk, LLCBorderHawk, LLC is a best-in-class cybersecurity consulting firm specializing in information risk management, security program development, and Compliance-as-a-Service. We offer a comprehensive suite of services including security testing, risk assessments, control framework evaluations, and strategic consulting for organizations of all sizes in highly regulated industries.Our core focus is supporting companies and government entities within the defense industrial base, healthcare, and telecommunications sectors. BorderHawk’s mission is to enhance cyber preparedness, audit readiness, and organizational resilience through proven methodologies that reduce risk and protect sensitive information.Since 2008, BorderHawk has delivered expert guidance backed by real-world experience and advanced certifications. Our team is committed to helping clients navigate complex regulatory landscapes and build sustainable, effective cybersecurity programs.In addition to program development, BorderHawk provides targeted services to identify and remediate gaps in existing security and compliance efforts. These include annual risk assessments, control implementation reviews, incident response tabletop exercises, and facilitated workshops. Our approach ensures organizations have the policies, procedures, and trained personnel needed to validate and strengthen their cybersecurity posture.For more information, visit www.borderhawk.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

