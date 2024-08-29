BorderHawk Announces Multi-Year Cybersecurity Services Contract with Pacific Northwest Telecommunications Provider

BorderHawk, LLC

BorderHawk, a leader in managed cybersecurity/ compliance services, announces $400,000 multi-year Cybersecurity, Compliance Preparedness and Resilience Program

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BorderHawk, LLC, a leader in managed cybersecurity and compliance services announces a $400,000 multi-year Cybersecurity, Compliance Preparedness and Resilience Program agreement to provide Enterprise Information Security Program Development, Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery and Compliance Readiness Services for a geographically dispersed Telecommunications and Broadband Service Provider.“We were one of the first companies in the industry to offer a workshop model to help multiple Telco’s simultaneously meet Cybersecurity and Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management obligations associated imposed on certain recipients of certain federal Grants in a fiscally efficient manner. Our partnership program for highly regulated entities within the critical infrastructure industry broadly and the Broadband industry specifically assists organizations targeted due to the nature of their clients that rely wholly on them for their own ability to meet their critical objectives. With a threat landscape in constant flux and cyber-attacks becoming more sophisticated, no industry is out of reach, especially Telecommunications providers across whom all data flows and nearly all other organizations depend on”, says Jay Harmon, CEO and Managing Director of BorderHawk, LLC.“Our Cybersecurity and Supply Chain Readiness Program allows an organization to take on more of the actual tasks, with support, guidance and direction from BorderHawk security and compliance experts as well as access to a professionally developed portal that organizes, structures, and maintains evidence to the program’s maturity over time” added Harmon.By acting as an extension of an organization’s security and compliance teams where both parties are committed to one another and the process, commitment to the program increases and data has shown that when a client is committed to improve their security posture, and they have access to guidance, their risk posture improves year over year. As a result, the organization’s overall resilience and value to their clients increases substantially. Harmon commented “This win highlights the recognition of value and importance our Cybersecurity and Supply Chain Readiness Program is gaining across the Telecommunications and Broadband provider customer base.”The Cybersecurity and Supply Chain Readiness Program is a technology agnostic, long-term partnership to help clients reduce cyber risk and strengthen their defenses by leveraging a common cybersecurity framework, specifically NIST CSF vs 2.0 and the Cybersecurity Supply Chain Risk Management as highlighted in NIST 800.161 and the NIST IR 8276 in order to define goals using a picture of what good looks like, and then setting a course to meet those goals.Baseline services include annual risk assessments, control framework assessments, incident response tabletop exercises designed to identify gaps in existing programs. Clients can choose to include value-added services to help remediate gaps, craft policies and/or procedures, provide experienced security and compliance resources, and conduct exercises and validation services to test the effectiveness of their people, processes, and technology. The true value of the Cybersecurity and Supply Chain Readiness Program Resilience Partner Program is the expertise and expert level facilitated support BorderHawk provides across each step of the journey.“The Cybersecurity and Supply Chain Readiness Program is our flagship client partner program and has evolved to support our clients across multiple critical infrastructure industries and is primarily focused on organizations in the Healthcare, Telecommunications and Defense Industrial Base Subcontractor Community. This program represents an important milestone in our efforts to bring our expertise in helping organizations build out and manage their cybersecurity, supply chain and information resilience programs,” said Angela Evans, Ed. D, MPA, Information Risk Strategist, BorderHawk, LLC###About BorderHawk, LLCBorderHawk, LLC ( www.borderhawk.com ), is a best-in-class cybersecurity consulting firm providing information risk management and security program development, Compliance-as-a-Service, security testing, risk assessments, control framework assessments, and consulting services to organizations both large and small in highly regulated industries. BorderHawk focuses on providing guidance to companies and government entities in the defense industrial base, healthcare, and telecommunications.BorderHawk’s objective is to improve organizations cyber preparedness, audit readiness and resiliency through a strategic and proven approach to reduce cyber risks and safeguard sensitive information.Since 2008, BorderHawk has been dedicated to delivering experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support our clients and our respective target industries. For more information, visit www.borderhawk.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

