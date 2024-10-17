BorderHawk, LLC is Helping Rural Hospitals and Telecommunications Leadership Meet Security and Compliance Requirements.

BorderHawk, LLC

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BorderHawk, LLC, a leader in managed cybersecurity, supply chain risk management (C-SCRM), and compliance services announces the Facilitated Workshop and Program Development Service. This workshop-based offering is structured to assist rural hospital and telecommunications provider leadership in addressing their cybersecurity and compliance readiness concerns.The Facilitated Workshop and Program Development Service is a cost-effective multiyear engagement aimed at helping organizations develop appropriate governance, identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery activities, as well as, communicating and reporting activities across multiple departments back to leadership on a regular cycle.Senior leaders are often stuck between the need to direct cybersecurity and compliance activities and the lack of time or depth of knowledge necessary to evaluate their program effectiveness. This Facilitated Workshop and Program Development Service is aimed at addressing these shortcomings with independent evaluation and regularly scheduled reporting to assist leadership and board officers to manage activity and budgets over time.With a threat landscape in constant flux and cyber-attacks increasing in sophistication, no industry is out of reach, especially Rural Hospitals and Broadband service providers across whom all data flows and nearly all other organizations depend on”, says Jay Harmon, CEO and Managing Director. “We were one of the first companies in the industry to offer a workshop model to help organizations conduct thorough and accurate risk assessments and implement services to meet Cybersecurity and C-SCRM obligations in a timely and fiscally efficient manner.“Our Facilitated Workshop and Program Development Service allows an organization to develop greater internal knowledge of cybersecurity, take on more of the actual tasks, with support, guidance, and direction from BorderHawk security and compliance experts as well as provides access to a professionally developed portal that automates, organizes, structures, and maintains evidence to the program’s continuous state of compliance” added Harmon. “We have successfully guided over thirty organizations, of all sizes, through the Facilitated Workshop Model.”By acting as an extension of an organization’s security and compliance team, where both parties are committed to one another and the process, dedication to the program increases. Data has shown that when a client is dedicated to improving their security posture and has access to guidance, their risk posture improves year over year. As a result, the organization’s overall resilience and value to their clients increases substantially.The Facilitated Workshop and Program Development Service is a technology agnostic, long-term partnership designed to help clients reduce cyber risk and strengthen their defenses by leveraging a common cybersecurity framework.“The Facilitated Workshop and Program Development Service is our flagship client partner program and has evolved to support our clients across multiple critical infrastructure industries and is primarily focused on organizations in Healthcare and Telecommunications. This program represents an important milestone in our efforts in helping organizations develop internal cybersecurity and C-SCRM knowledge, build out and manage their cybersecurity supply chain and information resilience programs,” said Angela Evans, Ed. D, MPA, an Information Risk Strategist with BorderHawk, LLC.About BorderHawk, LLCBorderHawk, LLC ( www.borderhawk.com ), is a best-in-class cybersecurity consulting firm providing information risk management and security program development, Compliance-as-a-Service, security testing, risk assessments, control framework assessments, and consulting services to organizations both large and small in highly regulated industries. BorderHawk focuses on providing guidance to companies and government entities in the defense industrial base, healthcare, and telecommunications.BorderHawk’s objective is to improve organizations cyber preparedness, audit readiness and resiliency through a strategic and proven approach to reduce cyber risks and safeguard sensitive information.Since 2008, BorderHawk, LLC has been dedicated to delivering experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support our clients and our respective target industries. For more information, visit www.borderhawk.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

