FDLE dismantles drug trafficking ring tied to Mexican cartel

August 1, 2025

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested three individuals connected to a transnational drug trafficking organization operating on behalf of a Mexican cartel.

Jose Luis Solorio-Ruiz, 67, John Lewis Crismon Jr., 76, and Emilio Garnica, 37, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic heroin and one count of trafficking heroin. Solorio-Ruiz is an illegal alien from Mexico with a standing deportation order.

The investigation began in April 2025 when FDLE agents received information that a drug trafficking organization was working throughout the United States on behalf of a Mexican cartel.

The investigation revealed that Solorio-Ruiz, Crismon Jr. and Garnica worked with members of the drug trafficking organization to import heroin and methamphetamine from Mexico into the U.S. as part of a sophisticated operation spanning several states, including California, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

The investigation revealed that Solorio-Ruiz, Crismon Jr. and Garnica worked with members of the drug trafficking organization to import over 2 pounds of black tar heroin and methamphetamine from Mexico into the U.S. as part of a sophisticated operation spanning several states, including California, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

Garnica was arrested by FDLE agents on July 23 and was transported to the Sarasota County Jail. Crismon Jr. was arrested by agents on July 28 and was transported to the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville. FDLE worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to arrest Solorio-Ruiz on July 24 in Orange County, California.

Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting the case.

The investigation remains active.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us

