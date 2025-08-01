Humor as Healing: The Usefulness of Hippopotamus Delivers Joy for Trying Times

The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times

Vincent J. Tomeo’s latest chapbook brings laughter and light in the face of adversity.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his uplifting release, The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times, poet and author Vincent J. Tomeo offers readers a lighthearted escape filled with laughter and wit. Born out of personal struggles during the pandemic and a battle with bladder cancer, Tomeo’s collection of humorous poetry demonstrates the power of humor as a form of healing.The inspiration for this chapbook struck unexpectedly when Tomeo, staring at a blank page, recalled the dancing hippopotamus in Disney's Fantasia. That whimsical image sparked laughter—and a poem. From there, The Usefulness of Hippopotamus was born, encouraging readers to find joy even in difficult times.“Humor is medicine,” Tomeo says, reflecting on how writing these poems helped him cope with physical and mental anxiety during one of the most challenging periods of his life. This chapbook, filled with playful verse and observations on life’s absurdities, invites readers to do the same—to choose humor, seek beauty, and discover peace in laughter.Vincent J. Tomeo, a native New Yorker from Corona, Queens, has recited his poetry across the globe, from the United States to Europe, Asia, and Africa. He is widely published internationally and has received numerous accolades, including Honorable Mention in the Rainer Maria Rilke International Poetry Competition. His previous works include My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York, which celebrates life, history, and reflection. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.