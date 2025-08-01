August 1, 2025 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Open Newbury Street Series – Sundays, from July 13, 2025 through to September 21, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 will be the first Sunday in a series of when the City of Boston will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway. The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, Dartmouth Street & Exeter Street will all remain open, while Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street.

For the 2025 Newbury Open Streets, the City wishes to implement a 15 minute drop off and pick up area on Berkeley Street and Clarendon Street, in the areas that were previously posted as No Stopping.

The series will run every Sunday from July 13, 2025 to September 21, 2025. With no event taking place on August 31, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the Sundays affected on the following streets:

Newbury Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

CHINATOWN

National Night Out, Chinatown – Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025

On Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the Boston Police Department will be hosting a multitude of National Night Out events and certain areas will be posted with a temporary parking restriction to afford a cavalcade consisting of about ten vehicles bringing attendees including the Mayor of Boston and the Boston Police Commissioner to each event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday and Tuesday on the following street:

Harrison Avenue - Both sides, from Oak Street to Marginal Road

Chinatown August Moon Festival - Sunday, August 10, 2025

The annual Chinatown August Moon Festival will be held on Sunday, August 10, 2025. The August Moon Festival celebrates the end of the harvest season, with food, music, dragon dances and other activities. To accommodate the event, certain streets will have parking restrictions posted.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Beach Street - Both sides, from J. F. Fitzgerald Expressway Surface Road to Washington Street

Harrison Avenue - Both sides, from Essex Street to Kneeland Street

Hudson Street - Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

Tyler Street - Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

DORCHESTER

National Night Out, Dorchester – Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025

On Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the Boston Police Department will be hosting a multitude of National Night Out events and certain areas will be posted with a temporary parking restriction to afford a cavalcade consisting of about ten vehicles bringing attendees including the Mayor of Boston and the Boston Police Commissioner to each event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday and Tuesday on the following streets:

Dudley Street - West side (odd side, park side) from Howard Avenue to Folsom Street

Folsom Street - Northwest side (odd side, park side) from Harlow Street to Dudley Street

Harlow Street - Southwest side (odd side, park side) from Folsom Street to Howard Avenue

Dorchester Avenue - West side (park side), from Park Street to Melville Avenue

EAST BOSTON

National Night Out, East Boston – Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025

On Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the Boston Police Department will be hosting a multitude of National Night Out events and certain areas will be posted with a temporary parking restriction to afford a cavalcade consisting of about ten vehicles bringing attendees including the Mayor of Boston and the Boston Police Commissioner to each event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday and Tuesday on the following street:

Sumner Street - South side (park side), from New Street to London Street

HYDE PARK

National Night Out, Hyde Park – Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025

On Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the Boston Police Department will be hosting a multitude of National Night Out events and certain areas will be posted with a temporary parking restriction to afford a cavalcade consisting of about ten vehicles bringing attendees including the Mayor of Boston and the Boston Police Commissioner to each event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday and Tuesday on the following streets:

Fleet Street - North side (park side) from Readville Street to Milton Street

Readville Street - East side (park side) from Fleet Street to Cross Street

Open Streets Boston Hyde Park 2025 - Sunday, August 10, 2025

The Open Streets Boston event for the Hyde Park neighborhood in 2024 will take place on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Open Streets Boston will afford residents, visitors and business owners to experience Boston in a whole new way through a fun-filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on car-free streets, which will require some temporary parking regulations and some roadway diversions.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Central Avenue - Both sides, from River Street to Winthrop Street

Fairmount Avenue - Both sides, from Pierce Street to River Street

Harvard Avenue - Both sides, from River Street to Everett Street

Maple Street - Both sides, from Oak Street to River Street

River Street - Both sides, from Walter Street to Hyde Park Avenue

77 Davidson Street - Odd side (at West Street) which is already restricted

35 and 36 West Street - Both sides (at Davidson Street) – no poles at this location

49 Pierce Street - Odd side (at Walter Street) – no poles at this location

32 Walter Street - Even side (at Pierce Street) – only one pole at this location

5 and 6 Pierce Street - Both sides (at Fairmont Street) which is already restricted

JAMAICA PLAIN

National Night Out, Jamaica Plain– Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025

On Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the Boston Police Department will be hosting a multitude of National Night Out events and certain areas will be posted with a temporary parking restriction to afford a cavalcade consisting of about ten vehicles bringing attendees including the Mayor of Boston and the Boston Police Commissioner to each event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday and Tuesday on the following streets:

Centre Street - Both sides, from #326 Centre Street to #316 Centre Street

Mozart Street - Both sides, from Priesing Street to Centre Street

MATTAPAN

National Night Out, Mattapan– Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025

On Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the Boston Police Department will be hosting a multitude of National Night Out events and certain areas will be posted with a temporary parking restriction to afford a cavalcade consisting of about ten vehicles bringing attendees including the Mayor of Boston and the Boston Police Commissioner to each event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday and Tuesday on the following streets:

Almont Street - South side (park side) from Orlando Street to opposite #27 Almont Street at gate to park entrance

NORTH END

North End Feast, Saint Agrippina - Wednesday, July 30 to Sunday, August 3, 2025

The Feast of Saint Agrippina is scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 31, 2025 to Sunday, August 3, 2025 with setup taking place on Wednesday, July 30, 2024.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the five-day period on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street - South side (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street, and from from Foster Street to Hanover Street

National Night Out, North End – Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025

On Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the Boston Police Department will be hosting a multitude of National Night Out events and certain areas will be posted with a temporary parking restriction to afford a cavalcade consisting of about ten vehicles bringing attendees including the Mayor of Boston and the Boston Police Commissioner to each event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday and Tuesday on the following streets:

Hanover Street - West side (Paul Revere Mall side), from Commercial Street to Clark Street

North End Feasts, Madonna Della Cava - Thursday, August 7 to Sunday, August 10, 2025

The North End feast hosted by the Society of the Madonna Della Cava uses most of the same area as the Saint Agrippina Feast, it begins on Friday, August 8, 2025 and ends on Sunday, August 10, 2025, with setup taking place on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the four-day period on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street - South side (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street

North Square - North side (odd side) from Moon Street to Prince Street

Madonna Della Cava Procession - Sunday, August 10, 2025

Beginning at 1:00 p.m., this parade will proceed over the following named streets:

Begin at Chapel on Hanover Street, left to Battery Street, left to Commercial Street turnaround right to Commercial Street to North Street right to Clark Street right to Hanover Street left to Charter Street left to Michealangelo Place turnaround right to Charter Street right to Salem Street (keep Salem at Prince Street Closed, Band will stay on Salem Street while Saint Diverts to side streets and comes onto Sheafe Street) (These Streets Saint only: right to Hull Street left to Snowhill Street, left to Cleveland Place, right to Margaret Street turnaround left to Sheafe Street, turnaround right to Sheafe Street, right to Salem Street band in front of Old North Church meets Saint and procession continues down Salem Street right to Prince (keep Prince at Commercial closed and Thacher Street at North Margin Closed) left to Keaney Square (going against traffic divert North Washington traffic till procession turns into Endicott Street) right to Endicott Street Divert traffic at Thacher and Endicott Street) continue down Endicott left to Cooper Street left to North Margin cross Thacher to Regina Pizza turnaround go back down North Margin Street left up Cooper Street (stop traffic at Cross and Salem and Hanover and Parmenter) right to Salem Street turnaround at Cross Street go back down Salem Street right to Prince Street right to Hanover Street to Cross turnaround at Cross Street continue on Hanover Street turn into Parmenter Street turn into Richmond Street (stop traffic at North and Richmond and Commercial and Richmond) left into Commercial Street to Billy TSE Restaurant turnaround back to Commercial right up Lewis Street to Fishermans Club right to North Street left up Fleet Street (Stop traffic at Hanover and Fleet) right to Hanover back to Feast Chapel.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Fisherman’s Feast - Wednesday, August 13, 2025 through to Sunday, August 17, 2025

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, setup for the Fisherman’s Feast will begin and it has been determined that certain streets will be posted with a temporary parking restriction.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the five-day period on the following streets:

Lewis Street - Both sides, from Moon Street to Commercial Street

Fleet Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

North Street - Both sides, from North Square to Clark Street

Fulton Street - Both sides, from Richmond Street to Lewis Street

Clark Street - Both sides, from North Street to Commercial Street

Sun Court Street - Both sides, from Moon Street to North Street

Moon Street - Both sides, from North Square to Fleet Street

Saint Anthony Feast Welcoming Parade - Saturday, August 23, 2025

Beginning at 6:00 p.m., this parade will proceed down the following named streets:

Endicott Street, right onto Causeway Street, right onto Prince Street, left onto Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Salem Street, left on Sheafe Street, Left onto Margaret Street, right onto Prince Street, left onto Thacher Street, before returning to the feast area.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Saint Anthony Feast: Opening Ceremonies - Friday, August 29, 2025

Beginning at 6:15 p.m. a first procession will follow this path:

Endicott Street, right onto Causeway Street, right onto Prince Street, right onto Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Endicott Street.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., a second procession will follow this path:

Endicott Street, left onto North Washington Street, left onto Thacher Street, left onto Endicott Street.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Saint Anthony Feast: Grand Procession - Sunday, August 31, 2025

Beginning at 12:00 p.m. Noon, this parade will proceed down the following named roads:

Endicott Street, Right onto Causeway Street/Keeney Square, Right onto Prince Street– (Place BPD horse on bottom of Prince Street at end of parade), (Stop traffic on Salem from taking right onto Prince Street), Left onto Margaret Street, Left into Cleveland Place, Back to Prince Street, Left onto Prince Street, (Divert traffic at Hanover and Fleet – Hanover and Parmenter – North Square and Little Prince), Left onto Hanover Street (Church and Peter Baldassari), Up Little Prince Street into North Square, Back to Hanover Street, Left onto Hanover Street, (Divert traffic at Richmond and Commercial Streets), Left onto Richmond Street, Left into North Square - Turn Around, Back to Richmond Street, Left onto Richmond Street, Right onto Fulton Street, Back to Richmond Street, (Divert traffic at Lewis and Commercial Street), Left onto Commercial Street, Left onto Lewis Street, Left onto North Street - Turn Around, Left onto Fleet Street, (Divert Traffic at Prince and Hanover – Clark and Hanover), Left onto Hanover Street - Turn Around at Church and proceed to Cantina Italiana -turn, around, Right onto North Bennett Street, Right onto Salem Street, Left on Sheafe Street, Left onto Hull Street – Turn Around go down Hull, Left onto Salem Street, (Divert traffic at Hanover and Charter Streets), Left onto Charter Street –, Left into Michelangelo Street – Turn Around, Back to Charter Street, (Divert Traffic at Commercial and Hanover – Charter and Hanover), Left onto Hanover Street – St. Agrippina Club - turn around, Left onto Battery Street – Madonna Della Cava Club – Back to Hanover Street, Left onto Clark Street – Back to Hanover, Left onto Hanover Street, Right onto Tileston Street, (Divert traffic at Salem and Prince and Salem and Cooper Streets), Left onto Salem Street, Right into Noyes Place – Turn Around, Back to Salem Street, (Stop traffic at Salem and Parmenter Streets) stop at Al Dente, Benevento and Losteria, Right onto Cooper Street, Left onto North Margin, Left onto Stillman Street, (Divert traffic at Salem and Cross Streets), Right onto Salem Street – Turn Around, (Divert traffic at Parmenter and Hanover Streets), Right onto Parmenter Street, (Stop traffic at Hanover and Cross Streets–Hanover and Richmond Street), Right onto Hanover Street, (Divert traffic to one lane on Cross coming from tunnel), Right onto Cross Street, Right onto Endicott Street, Feast Area.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Saint Anthony/Saint Lucy Festival - Wednesday, August 27, 2025 through Monday, September 1, 2025

The annual Saint Anthony/Saint Lucy Festival will occur in the same locations within the North End as in past, with set-up beginning on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 and break down on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the six-day period on the following streets:

Cooper Street - Both sides, from Endicott Street to North Washington Street.

Endicott Street - Both sides, from Cooper Street to North Washington Street.

Thacher Street - Both sides, from North Washington Street to Prince Street.

North Margin Street - Both sides, from Cooper Street to Lafayette Avenue.

North Washington Street - North side (odd side), from Thacher Street to Causeway Street.

Medford Street - Southwest, from North Washington Street Causeway Street, on parking meters only

North End Feast, San Gennaro Feast - Friday, September 5, 2025 to Sunday, September 7, 2025

The San Gennaro Feast is taking place in the North End from Friday, September 5, 2025 through to Sunday, September 7, 2025. Parking restrictions will be put in place along associated streets to ensure the safety of participants.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the weekend on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street - South side (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street

San Gennaro Procession - Sunday, September 7, 2025

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., this parade will proceed over the following named streets:

On Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Salem Street, left onto Charter Street, right onto Commercial Street, right onto Richmond Street, right onto Hanover Street.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

ROSLINDALE

National Night Out, Roslindale– Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025

On Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the Boston Police Department will be hosting a multitude of National Night Out events and certain areas will be posted with a temporary parking restriction to afford a cavalcade consisting of about ten vehicles bringing attendees including the Mayor of Boston and the Boston Police Commissioner to each event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday and Tuesday on the following streets:

Beechland Circle - Both sides, the entire length, from #1 Beechland Circle to #162

Beechland Circle - from Washington Street to where it circles back onto itself.

Unity Way - Both sides, the entire length, from opposite #38 Beechland Circle, to opposite #104 Beechland Circle

SOUTH BOSTON

National Night Out, South Boston– Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025

On Monday, August 4, 2025 and Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the Boston Police Department will be hosting a multitude of National Night Out events and certain areas will be posted with a temporary parking restriction to afford a cavalcade consisting of about ten vehicles bringing attendees including the Mayor of Boston and the Boston Police Commissioner to each event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday and Tuesday on the following streets: