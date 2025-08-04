The Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC Urges Parents to Act Quickly When Facing School Expulsion Recommendation

Author James R. Snell, Jr.

Attorney James Snell urges parents to act fast if their child faces expulsion Free consultation: (803) 359‑3301

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Lexington County schools set to resume classes on Aug. 4, 2025, The Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC is urging parents whose children have been recommended for expulsion to seek counsel immediately. South Carolina’s expulsion process moves quickly, often scheduling hearings within days of a recommendation, leaving little time to prepare a defense.“An expulsion is one of the most serious actions a school can take against a student,” said attorney James R. Snell, Jr. “Not only does it remove the child from school for the remainder of the year, it can also disrupt their educational progress and future opportunities. Our goal is to help parents understand their rights and ensure due process is followed.”Under South Carolina law, parents are entitled to written notice of an expulsion hearing, the opportunity to review evidence and to be represented by an expulsion defense attorney . During the hearing, families may present their own witnesses and challenge the school’s allegations. The firm notes that common grounds for expulsion include accusations of school threats, improper social media posts, weapons possession, drugs or alcohol on campus, fighting and repeated misconduct.The Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC has over 20 years of experience representing students and families in expulsion matters throughout Lexington County, Richland County and the surrounding Midlands. The firm regularly appears before area school district hearing officers and understands the procedures each district follows. “Many of the students we represent are good kids who made a mistake or are facing unfair treatment,” Snell said. “We work to protect their education and seek alternatives whenever possible.”Because hearings must be scheduled promptly and the new school year is fast approaching, the firm is offering free consultations and can usually provide same‑day appointments for families facing expulsion recommendations. “Parents shouldn’t wait,” Snell advised. “The sooner we get involved, the more options we have to help.”About The Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLCThe Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC is a Lexington, South Carolina–based law firm focusing on criminal defense, juvenile law and school expulsion defense . For more than two decades, the firm has advocated for students’ rights, appearing before school boards and hearing officers across the Midlands.

