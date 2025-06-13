South Carolina Criminal Defense Attorney James Snell Now Accepting Organized Retail Crime Defense Cases

Author James R. Snell, Jr.

Attorney James Snell now accepting clients charged under SC’s new organized retail crime law, offering free consultations in Lexington and Columbia.

This new law brings major criminal consequences and is already being used statewide. Many defendants are being charged in General Sessions Court, often without understanding the full legal risk.” — James R. Snell, Jr.

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC announces it is now accepting clients charged under South Carolina’s new organized retail crime law . The firm is offering free consultations for defendants facing these felony-level allegations in Lexington, Columbia, and surrounding areas.In 2025, South Carolina passed legislation targeting theft rings and coordinated shoplifting groups, now codified as S.C. Code § 16-13-135. The law allows prosecutors to aggregate the value of stolen merchandise over a 90-day period, across county lines, and charge suspects with serious felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.“These aren’t misdemeanor shoplifting cases anymore,” said attorney James Snell. “This new law brings major criminal consequences and is already being used statewide. Many defendants are being charged in General Sessions Court, often without understanding the full legal risk.”The firm anticipates a sharp rise in arrests involving out-of-state defendants, particularly travelers or individuals accused of participating in multi-state theft operations. A standard bond condition in these cases prohibits leaving South Carolina without court permission, further complicating matters for non-residents.Attorney Snell added, “We’re here to protect our clients’ rights and help them navigate a system that’s now stacked heavily against anyone accused of organized theft—especially those from out of state.”The Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC has over two decades of experience representing individuals in South Carolina’s state courts. The firm provides legal defense for felony theft, drug, and violent crime cases in Lexington County, Richland County, and throughout the South Carolina. Attorney James R. Snell, Jr. is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, Harvard University and Limestone College. He is a member of the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.