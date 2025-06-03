SC Becomes Last State to Criminalize Revenge Porn — Attorney James Snell Offers Defense for Those Accused Under New Law

Attorney James R. Snell, Jr.

South Carolina enacts its first law criminalizing non-consensual sharing of intimate images; defense attorney urges those accused to seek counsel.

It doesn’t matter if the image was originally shared voluntarily or if there was no intent to harm. If it was later shared without consent, you could be facing a criminal conviction.” — James R. Snell, Jr.

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney James R. Snell, Jr. Offers Legal Defense for South Carolina’s New “Revenge Porn” Law Now in EffectA new South Carolina law (S.C. Code §16-15-332) criminalizing the unauthorized sharing of intimate or digitally altered images is now in effect, introducing serious criminal penalties for those accused of “revenge porn.” South Carolina was the last state in the country to enact such legislation, bringing its criminal code in line with the rest of the nation. Criminal defense attorney James R. Snell, Jr., of the Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC, is advising those under investigation or charged under this new law to remain silent and seek legal representation immediately.The statute prohibits sharing nude or sexually explicit content—whether real or AI-generated—without the effective consent of the person depicted. The penalties vary based on intent, with felony charges carrying up to ten years in prison. Even first-time offenders may face jail time and significant fines.In addition to the new charge itself, individuals accused of violating this law may also face companion charges, such as harassment, stalking, or other criminal offenses depending on the context of the alleged conduct. Law enforcement and prosecutors across South Carolina are expected to vigorously investigate and pursue these cases due to increasing public concern about how severely this type of conduct can impact victims.“Many people don’t realize how broad this law is,” said Snell. “It doesn’t matter if the image was originally shared voluntarily or if there was no intent to harm. If it was later shared without consent, you could be facing a criminal conviction.”With over 20 years of experience in criminal defense—including internet and sexually oriented offenses— James Snell and his firm represent clients facing complex investigations and serious consequences. The firm warns that those approached by law enforcement should not speak without counsel and should not voluntarily provide phones, computers, or digital access.

