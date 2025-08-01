Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,203 in the last 365 days.

OSCE Mission’s support in implementation of Public Administration Reform Strategy

Minister of Public Administration and Local Self-Government Snežana Paunović met today with Acting Head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia Carolina Hidea to discuss the Mission’s support for the Ministry’s priorities in the coming period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OSCE Mission’s support in implementation of Public Administration Reform Strategy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more