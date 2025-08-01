OSCE Mission’s support in implementation of Public Administration Reform Strategy

Minister of Public Administration and Local Self-Government Snežana Paunović met today with Acting Head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia Carolina Hidea to discuss the Mission’s support for the Ministry’s priorities in the coming period.

