Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Announces 2025 Watch List

58 Top Quarterbacks Named to Prestigious List Recognizing On-Field Talent, Character, and Leadership

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. is proud to unveil the Watch List for the 2025 Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with their class. This year’s list showcases 58 of the nation’s premier collegiate quarterbacks, including a mix of returning standouts and rising stars.Now in its 39th year, the Golden Arm Award continues to honor excellence both on and off the field. The award is presented by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation in partnership with A. O. Smith Corporation, whose mission aligns with the Foundation’s commitment to advancing the game of football while promoting character, leadership, and academic achievement among young athletes.This year, the Foundation is proud to announce a new partnership with Leveling the Playing Field (LPF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access and equity in youth sports. LPF provides sports equipment to underserved communities, giving every child the chance to experience the life-changing benefits of athletic participation. Together, the Foundation, A. O. Smith and LPF are working to ensure that the next generation of leaders has the tools and opportunities to succeed—on the field and beyond.About the 2025 Watch ListThe 2025 Golden Arm Watch List shines a spotlight on 58 quarterbacks from across the country, including:Joey Aguilar, TennesseeDrew Allar, Penn StateLuke Altmyer, IllinoisSteve Angeli, SyracuseJackson Arnold, AuburnRobby Ashford, Wake ForestAlonza Barnett III, JMURocco Becht, Iowa StateCarson Beck, MiamiZach Calzada, KentuckyThomas Castellanos, Florida StateAidan Chiles, Michigan StateJalon Daniels, KansasKyron Drones, Virginia TechBilly Edwards Jr., WisconsinWalker Eget, San Jose StateNoah Fifita, ArizonaBrayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado StateJC French IV, Georgia SouthernTucker Gleason, ToledoTaylen Green, ArkansasEli Holstein, PittsburghJosh Hoover, TCUBlake Horvath, NavyNico Iamaleava, UCLAGrayson James, Boston CollegeKeyone Jenkins, FIUKevin Jennings, SMUAvery Johnson, Kansas StateAthan Kaliakmanis, RutgersHaynes King, Georgia TechCade Klubnik, ClemsonSam Leavitt, Arizona StateBrendon Lewis, MemphisMaddux Madsen, Boise StateArch Manning, TexasJohn Mateer, OklahomaOwen McCown, UTSAFernando Mendoza, IndianaDarian Mensah, DukeChandler Morris, VirginiaBehren Morton, Texas TechMiller Moss, LouisvilleMaalik Murphy, Oregon StateGarrett Nussmeier, LSUDiego Pavia, VanderbiltMarcel Reed, Texas A&MSawyer Robertson, BaylorLaNorris Sellers, South CarolinaBlake Shapen, Mississippi StateTy Simpson, AlabamaBrendan Sorsby, CincinnatiGunner Stockton, GeorgiaPreston Stone, NorthwesternNicholas Vattiato, Middle TennCaden Veltkamp, FAUE.J. Warner, Fresno StateConner Weigman, HoustonAs the 2025 college football season unfolds, the watch list will be narrowed to semifinalists, finalists and one standout quarterback will take home the Golden Arm Award in December. The winner will be celebrated at our annual Golden Arm Award ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johnny Unitas’ hometown of Baltimore—an unforgettable night honoring leadership, legacy, and the best in college football.Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football’s two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for more than a century. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world’s broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by more than 80 years of research and innovation.For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit GoldenArmFoundation.com. Fans and media are encouraged to follow the conversation throughout the college football season on the Golden Arm Award’s official social media channels:• Facebook: Johnny Unitas Golden Arm AwardJoin the discussion using the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.

