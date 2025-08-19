Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Announces 2025 Watch List
58 Top Quarterbacks Named to Prestigious List Recognizing On-Field Talent, Character, and LeadershipBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. is proud to unveil the Watch List for the 2025 Golden Arm Award®, presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with their class. This year’s list showcases 58 of the nation’s premier collegiate quarterbacks, including a mix of returning standouts and rising stars.
Now in its 39th year, the Golden Arm Award continues to honor excellence both on and off the field. The award is presented by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation in partnership with A. O. Smith Corporation, whose mission aligns with the Foundation’s commitment to advancing the game of football while promoting character, leadership, and academic achievement among young athletes.
This year, the Foundation is proud to announce a new partnership with Leveling the Playing Field (LPF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access and equity in youth sports. LPF provides sports equipment to underserved communities, giving every child the chance to experience the life-changing benefits of athletic participation. Together, the Foundation, A. O. Smith and LPF are working to ensure that the next generation of leaders has the tools and opportunities to succeed—on the field and beyond.
About the 2025 Watch List
The 2025 Golden Arm Watch List shines a spotlight on 58 quarterbacks from across the country, including:
Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
Drew Allar, Penn State
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Steve Angeli, Syracuse
Jackson Arnold, Auburn
Robby Ashford, Wake Forest
Alonza Barnett III, JMU
Rocco Becht, Iowa State
Carson Beck, Miami
Zach Calzada, Kentucky
Thomas Castellanos, Florida State
Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
Jalon Daniels, Kansas
Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech
Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin
Walker Eget, San Jose State
Noah Fifita, Arizona
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado State
JC French IV, Georgia Southern
Tucker Gleason, Toledo
Taylen Green, Arkansas
Eli Holstein, Pittsburgh
Josh Hoover, TCU
Blake Horvath, Navy
Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
Grayson James, Boston College
Keyone Jenkins, FIU
Kevin Jennings, SMU
Avery Johnson, Kansas State
Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
Brendon Lewis, Memphis
Maddux Madsen, Boise State
Arch Manning, Texas
John Mateer, Oklahoma
Owen McCown, UTSA
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Darian Mensah, Duke
Chandler Morris, Virginia
Behren Morton, Texas Tech
Miller Moss, Louisville
Maalik Murphy, Oregon State
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
Ty Simpson, Alabama
Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
Gunner Stockton, Georgia
Preston Stone, Northwestern
Nicholas Vattiato, Middle Tenn
Caden Veltkamp, FAU
E.J. Warner, Fresno State
Conner Weigman, Houston
As the 2025 college football season unfolds, the watch list will be narrowed to semifinalists, finalists and one standout quarterback will take home the Golden Arm Award in December. The winner will be celebrated at our annual Golden Arm Award ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johnny Unitas’ hometown of Baltimore—an unforgettable night honoring leadership, legacy, and the best in college football.
Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football’s two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for more than a century. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world’s broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by more than 80 years of research and innovation.
