Top Five Finalists named for 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® Presented by A. O. Smith

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation has pared-down the original 2024 Watch List to the nation’s Top Five quarterbacks.The candidates are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.2024 Golden Arm Award Top 5 Presented by A. O. SmithJaxson Dart, Ole Miss - Jaxson Dart’s 3,409 yards is second-best among FBS quarterbacks in 2024 and includes a game of 515 yards and six touchdowns in a win against Arkansas. So far this season, he’s completed 211 of 298 passes (71%) for 22 touchdowns, while gaining 304 yards rushing with three TDs for the 8-2 Rebels.Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - Dillon Gabriel has led the 10-0 Ducks to the top of the polls in the team’s first season as part of the Big Ten conference. He has completed 237 of320 passes (74%) for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding another six scores rushing. In Oregon’s win over Maryland, Gabriel passed for his 179th TD to become the all-time career leader among FBS quarterbacks.Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - Kurtis Rourke, a transfer from Ohio University, has helped lead the 10-0 Hoosiers to the best start in school history and a current fifth-place ranking in the AP Poll. For the season, Rourke has passed for 2,410 yards, completing 171 of 238 passes (72%). He has accounted for 21 passing and 2 rushing TDs for Indiana.Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - Along with his head-coach father Deion, and defensive-back brother Shilo, Shedeur Sanders has ushered in a football revival for the 7-2 Buffaloes. Before transferring to Colorado, Sanders led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles at the FCS school. In games this year, the senior has completed 250 of 343 passes (72%) for 2,882 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also has four rushing TDs.Cam Ward, Miami - In leading the Hurricanes to a 9-1 record, Cam Ward is currently the top passer among FBS quarterbacks with 3,494 yards. He has three games this season in which he’s passed for 400 or more yards. On the year, he is 241 of 361 (67%) with 32 touchdowns. He has also scored three TDs rushing and one as a receiver.The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.This year’s award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy at the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award celebration the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, December 6, 2024.Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes.Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football’s two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for 150 years. What began as a small machine shop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1874, has evolved into a leading global water technology company committed to improving the lives of its customers by ensuring access to clean, safe, hot water.In addition, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award has been naming a Player of the Week each week to showcase their remarkable talents. This recognition is a testament to the player’s outstanding performance where he showcased outstanding skill, leadership, and poise on the field. Their impressive performances demonstrated their ability to excel under pressure, leading a game-winning drive in the final minutes.2024 Golden Arm Award Player of the Week:Week 1: Shedeur Sanders, ColoradoWeek 2: Cade Klubnik, ClemsonWeek 3: Jalen Milroe, AlabamaWeek 4: Cam Ward, MiamiWeek 5: Jalen Milroe, AlabamaWeek 6: Cam Ward, MiamiWeek 7: Dillon Gabriel, OregonWeek 8: Cam Ward, MiamiWeek 9: Dillon Gabriel, OregonWeek 10: Jaxson Dart, Ole MissWeek 11: Quinn Ewers, TexasFor more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter, @GoldenArmAward, and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Haddock Investments, Silver Star Properties, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Encore, TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, Jostens, and Extraordinar Luxury Transportation.About A. O. SmithCelebrating its 150th year of business, A. O. Smith is a leading global water technology and manufacturing company that proudly employs more than 12,000 people who together provide water heating and water treatment solutions. A. O. Smith offers its customers an advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world’s broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by decades of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. 