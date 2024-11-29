Shedeur Sanders wins the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® Presented by A. O. Smith

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shedeur Sanders has won the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award , presented annually by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation to the nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement. Sanders is the first University of Colorado Buffalo to win this celebrated award.Throughout his college career, the Texas native has completed 1,217-of-1,744 passes (69.8%) for 13,707 yards with 127 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. At Colorado in 22 games, he has completed 601-of-843 passes for 6,718 yards with 57 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In two years at CU, he ranks fifth in Buffalo history for completions, seventh for attempts, sixth for passing yards, and fourth for passing touchdowns. He has thrown a touchdown pass in 47 straight games, the longest streak in NCAA D1 (FBS and FCS) history, second longest streak in NCAA history and it would be tied for the fourth longest streak in NFL history with Johnny Unitas. In his 2024 season alone, through 11 games, he has completed 303-of-413 passes (73.4%) for 3,488 yards with 30 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Sanders journey not only highlights his athletic talents, but also underscores his dedication to carrying forward his family's football legacy.Sanders’ achievements will be honored on Friday, December 6, in Baltimore, MD. This year the Golden Arm Educational Foundation alongside presenting partner A. O. Smith are honored to welcome former Golden Arm Award winner, Gino Torretta, as their keynote speaker. Torretta also won the Heisman Award, the Maxwell Trophy and the Davey O’Brien national quarterback award. The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award presentation celebrating Sanders will be livestreamed on the Golden Arm Award YouTube channel.The candidates are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes.Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football’s two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for 150 years. What began as a small machine shop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1874, has evolved into a leading global water technology company committed to improving the lives of its customers by ensuring access to clean, safe, hot water.For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter, @GoldenArmAward, and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Haddock Investments, Silver Star Properties, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Encore, TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, Jostens, and Extraordinar Luxury Transportation.About A. O. SmithCelebrating its 150th year of business, A. O. Smith is a leading global water technology and manufacturing company that proudly employs more than 12,000 people who together provide water heating and water treatment solutions. A. O. Smith offers its customers an advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world’s broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by decades of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. Smith news, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.hotwater.com

2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Winner

