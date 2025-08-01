$96 million approved for Texas transit agencies

AUSTIN – The Texas Transportation Commission awarded $96 million in combined state and federal funding to enhance transit programs serving both rural and urban communities across Texas.

Texans across the state rely on public transit in their daily lives. The recent allocation of funds from TxDOT aims to improve accessibility and expand transit services. This will help provide more reliable travel for commuting to work, attending schools, accessing medical appointments and reaching other important destinations. Last year, rural and urban transit districts supported by TxDOT funding provided more than 24 million rides.

“These funds will provide Texans in both rural and urban areas with safe, reliable transportation options that enhance quality of life and expand economic opportunity,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Alvin New said. “These programs help connect people to their communities and offer vital mobility for those who may otherwise have no means of getting around."

Funding like this helps support transit agencies that play a vital role in the independence of McAllen resident Alejandra Sanchez, who is blind. Through the assistance of the TxDOT-funded Valley Association for Independent Living program, she received specialized travel training that taught her how to navigate and use her local transit system. As a result, Alejandra got a job and gained the freedom and confidence to travel within her community.

"The travel training program changed my life. I am more independent, and I learned how to navigate the community using public transportation,” Sanchez said. “I'm happy to say that I feel more confident in getting around my community for work and recreation. I never had an opportunity like that before."

This new funding will support 64 public transit agencies across Texas helping to expand services for seniors and individuals with disabilities, enhance mobility options, and maintain and expand existing transit services, including the following:

Wichita Falls – The Wichita Falls Transit System and SHARP Lines Rural Public Transportation have joined forces to significantly enhance transportation for seniors and individuals with disabilities. These partnerships create a comprehensive and supportive transportation network, addressing the unique needs of vulnerable residents and ensuring a better quality of life for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

– The Wichita Falls Transit System and SHARP Lines Rural Public Transportation have joined forces to significantly enhance transportation for seniors and individuals with disabilities. These partnerships create a comprehensive and supportive transportation network, addressing the unique needs of vulnerable residents and ensuring a better quality of life for seniors and individuals with disabilities. East Texas Council of Governments –The East Texas Council of Governments offers on-demand transportation for the public, including seniors, students, individuals with disabilities and those seeking or maintaining employment in 14 counties in the rural East Texas service area via GoBus.

–The East Texas Council of Governments offers on-demand transportation for the public, including seniors, students, individuals with disabilities and those seeking or maintaining employment in 14 counties in the rural East Texas service area via GoBus. Concho Valley Transit District - The Concho Valley Transit District (CVTD) is a lifeline for seniors and individuals with disabilities across 13 counties, addressing a range of transportation needs. Partnering with the Concho Valley Economic Development District Inc., CVTD offers on-demand transportation and partners with multiple local resources throughout the region.

“We are incredibly proud to have the TxDOT program as part of our services here at Concho Valley Transit,” CVTD Director of Transportation Jeff York said. “It’s rewarding to know that we’re helping improve the quality of life for so many individuals in our community. Being able to contribute to their independence and mobility is a privilege, and we remain committed to making sure everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive.”

A full breakdown of the funding can be found on TxDOT.