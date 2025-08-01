Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant Winners to be Announced: 20 #UPGBiashara Entrepreneurs, 7 countries compete

DDG Grant is Here - Announcement event 2025 Have You RSVP'd Yet - Announcement event 2025 Imagine Winning DDG Grant - Announcement event 2025 Announcement event Flyer - DDG Grant 2025

20 Finalists from 7 countries compete for the Diamonds Do Good ® Entrepreneurship Grant. Who will take home the cash grants?

The Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant champions entrepreneurs from diamond-producing communities who are using the power of business to create meaningful, lasting change.” — Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United People Global (UPG) announces that the winners are set to be unveiled for the prestigious and impactful Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2025. The extraordinary winners have come through a very competitive process. All 20 Finalists are outstanding #UPGBiashara Entrepreneurs who come from seven countries and represent different business sectors.“The Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant champions entrepreneurs from diamond-producing communities who are using the power of business to create meaningful, lasting change. By supporting those closest to the source of natural diamonds, we invest in local leadership, community development, and a sustainable future. This truly reflects what we mean when we say, ‘Diamonds Do Good,’” said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good.Who will win the 2025 Grants? The 20 Finalists showed exceptional creativity, vision and unwavering determination. These attributes make them ideal winners and it has made this selection very competitive. This year’s finalists represent the following countries: Botswana, India, Lesotho, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania.These are the Finalists and their respective countries (countries listed in alphabetical order):Botswana: Goitsemang Majaga, Bakang Emmanuel Keimetswe, Tshireletso Seoromeng, Monkgogi MoshagaIndia: Kharthickeyen Kuppuswamy Saravanakumar , Ryan NadarLesotho: Mafube Ranthimo, Mabatho HlaoliNamibia: Loide DawidSierra Leone: Rosaline Kaifala, Karim Kamara, Aminata F kandeh, Komrabai DumbuyaSouth Africa: Patricia Monzo Botshoma, Natalie-Jane Van Dieman, Lerato Mashala, Emelda MatabaneTanzania: Habiba Salim, Jerusa Kitoto, Helen RweikizaTheir businesses represent a variety of sectors including: agriculture, education, electronics, energy, environment / nature, events, health and wellness, jewelry, marketing, real estate, professional services and more. Their innovative approaches to business solutions and their dedication saw them advance to become Finalists for the 2025 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.What has happened so far? The 20 Finalists have completed the final stage of the process, known as the "Shark Tank". This involves presenting to a group of jury members, in front of a live audience. In these sessions, Finalists reveal their business activities, challenges, solutions as well as their plans and prospects. The next step in the process is the announcement of the 2025 winners.“The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant creates impact long before and long after any grants are awarded. It is designed so that it creates many winners including the finalists, their businesses and the communities that they impact. We look forward to celebrating together and to supporting their progress,” said Dr. Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President of United People Global.The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant Announcement takes place on Thursday, 7 August 2025 at 4pm CEST (or 10am EDT). It is possible to attend the event for free while spaces remain and to witness the moment by visiting: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-rsvp About Diamonds Do Good: A not-for-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the world about the positive impact of diamonds in Southern Africa. Presently, its primary objective is to initiate significant transformations within natural diamond communities worldwide and to effectively share these impactful narratives. https://www.diamondsdogood.com About UPG Biashara : UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. This includes growing and strengthening existing enterprises. UPG Biashara provides training, mentorship, financial support and more.United People Global is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place.Note to EditorsSocial media hashtags: #DiamondsDoGoodGrant #UPGBiasharaLearn more about the Diamonds Do GoodGrant: https://upglive.org/DDG-Grant Learn more about the Diamonds Do GoodLearn more about UPG Biashara: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Learn more about United People Global: https://unitedpeople.global/begin Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join Join UPG Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination Follow UPG on social media on most platforms: @unitedpeopleglobal or on X (formerly Twitter): @unitedpeople36

