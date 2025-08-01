Maryland Horse Industry Board 2026 Grants Application Period Opens August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 1, 2025) – The Maryland Horse Industry Board, a program under the Maryland Department of Agriculture, has announced that applications for its 2026 grants will be accepted from August 1 through October 4, 2025. The 2026 grant cycle will focus on educational, promotional and research projects that support horses and the equestrian community or develop new opportunities for the Maryland horse industry. Funding for the grants is provided by the Maryland Feed Fund, which collects $6 on every ton of horse feed sold in Maryland. Established in 2002, the Fund has allowed the Maryland Horse Industry Board to award nearly $700,000 in grant monies to over 400 projects throughout Maryland.

“The horse industry is a powerful force within Maryland agriculture—economically, socially, culturally, and in preserving our open spaces,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Through innovative funding from the Feed Fund, the Maryland Horse Industry Board continues to support forward-thinking projects that strengthen our equine ecosystem. It’s a model of how industry-led, self-funded programs can drive real impact and lasting growth.”

New for 2026! Applications must now be submitted via Google Forms! Applicants should review the 2026 grant guidelines carefully. Proposals that align with industry action items identified at Maryland Horse Forums and related events will be given strong consideration as well as applications that aim to enhance cohesion and growth in the Horse Industry. To view guidelines and apply for the grant please visit https://mda.maryland.gov/horseboard/Pages/grants.aspx. Projects will be evaluated based on the quality of their written presentation, potential impact and value to the industry, project feasibility, financial need, and potential for matching funds. Grant requests should not exceed $2,000. The average grant amount is approximately $1,000. During the 2025 grant cycle, 38 projects received nearly $30,000 in grant allocations.

Organizations eligible for MHIB grants include (but are not limited to) non-profit organizations, clubs and associations, businesses, licensed farms and stables, government entities, schools and educational institutions. Projects of interest to the Board include (but are not limited to) those that develop new opportunities for the Maryland horse industry.

Grant recipients will be announced no later than January 1, 2026 with funding available after the announcements. All funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2026, and reports are due no later than June 30th. 2026.

The Maryland Horse Industry Board was established in 1998 to promote and develop the equine industry in Maryland. For more information on the grants process, MHIB or the Feed Fund, please visit www.mda.maryland.gov/horseboard or contact Anne Litz, Executive Director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board at 667-408-0407 or via email at anne.litz@maryland.gov.

