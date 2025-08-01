Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture (GICA) to Meet on August 7, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD– The Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture (GICA) will have a meeting on Thursday, August 7th at starting at 1pm the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401. The meeting will be a hybrid meeting.

For more information and a link to join virtually, please contact Harrison Palmer, Executive Secretary, at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.

Please note this meeting will be recorded.