Conexus Solutions, Inc. Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Veeva Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conexus Solutions, Inc. , a leading provider of outsourced commercial and technology services for the life sciences industry, has been recognized as both a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Veeva Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 . This dual recognition underscores Conexus’s leadership in helping life sciences companies optimize commercial execution, modernize field engagement, and maximize the value of their Veeva investments.Everest Group’s PEAK MatrixAssessment is a trusted framework for evaluating service providers based on their market impact, capabilities, and strategic vision. Conexus’s placement as a Leader reflects its strong adoption in the life sciences market, breadth of Veeva offerings, high client satisfaction, and consistent ability to deliver transformational value across both commercial and medical functions.“This recognition from Everest Group is a testament to our team’s focus, execution, and commitment to helping life sciences organizations get more value from their Veeva investments,” said Akshay Kapadia, Founder and CEO at Conexus. “Veeva is central to our clients’ commercial success, and we’re proud to be a trusted partner in delivering high-impact, future-ready solutions that scale with them.”In addition to being named a Leader, Conexus was also recognized as a Star Performer—an honor awarded to providers demonstrating the most significant year-over-year improvement in both market impact and delivery capabilities. Conexus achieved top-quartile gains across multiple dimensions, including annual revenue growth, expansion of service offerings, innovation, and the overall value delivered to clients.Conexus’s recognition is further reinforced by its certifications across all four Veeva Clouds, including designation as a Premier Commercial Cloud Partner, Preferred Development & Quality Cloud Partner, Premier Data Partner, Certified Multichannel Content Partner, Certified X-Pages Partner, and Certified Data Migration Tool Partner. These distinctions reflect the breadth of Conexus’s capabilities across the Veeva ecosystem and its ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, scalable solutions to the life sciences industry.In addition, Veeva has named Conexus a Vault CRM Migration Partner, a designation awarded to firms with proven expertise in leading complex CRM transitions and supporting the life sciences industry's shift to Vault CRM.“We’ve built our Veeva Services Practice Group to address the unique needs of small and midsize life sciences companies—companies that require deep knowledge, flexibility, and a partner that understands the stakes,” said Sandy Tammisetty, Vice President and General Manager of the Veeva Services Practice Group at Conexus. “Being named a Leader and Star Performer validates the trust our clients place in us and reinforces our position as a go-to partner in the Veeva ecosystem.”From initial implementation and optimization to ongoing managed services and large-scale migration programs, Conexus supports clients across the full lifecycle of Veeva solutions. The company continues to invest in specialized services that help life sciences organizations reduce risk, drive adoption, and unlock greater value from every Veeva engagement.About Conexus Solutions, Inc.Conexus Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced commercial and technology services for the life sciences industry. Since 2016, we’ve helped small to midsize companies scale smarter and compete more effectively through tailored support across Veeva and Salesforce solutions, AI and advanced analytics, and commercial operations. Our experienced team helps clients reduce risk, adapt to market changes, and build lasting enterprise value. Learn more at cnxsi.com.

