Conexus Solutions, Inc. Maintains Growth Trajectory with Fourth Appearance on Inc. 5000

Conexus Solutions, Inc., proudly announces its continued inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

This recognition from Inc. is more than a milestone—it’s a reflection of the meaningful work we do every day to support our clients.” — Akshay Kapadia

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conexus Solutions, Inc. , a leading provider of outsourced commercial, data, and technology services for life sciences, proudly announces its continued inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Conexus has earned a spot on the prestigious list, recognizing its sustained growth and long-standing commitment to innovation in the life sciences industry.Inc. 5000 honors the most successful and dynamic independent businesses in the country, celebrating entrepreneurial excellence and resilience. Conexus’s repeat recognition is a testament to its ongoing momentum and trusted reputation in helping emerging and established life sciences companies navigate complex commercial challenges.“We’re honored to be once again recognized among the fastest-growing companies in the country,” said Akshay Kapadia, Founder and CEO of Conexus. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our clients, and the strength of our partnerships. Each year we’re included is a reminder that our strategy—putting clients first while investing in smart, scalable growth—is working.”Conexus continues to stand out as a strategic partner to life sciences organizations by delivering data-driven solutions across marketing operations, field support, digital asset management, analytics, and more. As a premier Veeva Services Partner and one of Veeva’s select partners for Vault CRM Migration, Conexus was also named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Veeva Services PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025, highlighting its continued excellence in Veeva-focused implementations and support.With rapid shifts underway in the industry, from platform modernization to the integration of AI, Conexus is helping life sciences organizations stay ahead by delivering compliant, forward-looking solutions. Its recent recognition as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Life Sciences AI and Analytics Services for Commercial PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025 underscores Conexus’s growing role in enabling advanced analytics and responsible AI adoption across commercial functions.“This recognition from Inc. is more than a milestone—it’s a reflection of the meaningful work we do every day to support our clients,” added Kapadia. “We’re excited to keep building on this momentum and delivering impactful results for the life sciences community.”For more information about the Inc. 5000 and to view the full list of recognized companies, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 About Conexus Solutions, Inc.Conexus Solutions, Inc., is a leading provider of outsourced commercial, R&D, quality, and technology services for the life sciences industry. Since 2016, we’ve helped small to midsize companies scale smarter and compete more effectively through tailored support across Veeva and Salesforce solutions, AI and advanced analytics, and commercial operations. Our experienced team helps clients reduce risk, adapt to market changes, and build lasting enterprise value. Learn more at cnxsi.com.More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

