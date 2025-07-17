Conexus Recognized in Everest Group’s Life Sciences AI & Analytics Services for Commercial PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Conexus Solutions, Inc. Positioned as Major Contender in Everest Group’s Life Sciences AI and Analytics Services for Commercial PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

At Conexus, we focus on helping life sciences organizations navigate the complexities of commercial operations through AI-driven insights and technology-enabled solutions.” — Akshay Kapadia

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conexus Solutions, Inc. , a leading provider of outsourced data, technology, and commercial services for small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Life Sciences AI and Analytics Services for Commercial PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This recognition highlights Conexus' expanding role in delivering analytics-driven solutions that enable life sciences companies to optimize their commercial operations and harness data-driven insights.The PEAK MatrixAssessment is Everest Group’s proprietary framework for evaluating service providers based on their market impact, vision, and capability. Conexus’ placement as a Major Contender reflects its expanding client base, strong revenue growth, and proven ability to drive value through its expertise in commercial operations, data and analytics, and managed technology services.“At Conexus, we focus on helping life sciences organizations navigate the complexities of commercial operations through AI-driven insights and technology-enabled solutions,” said Akshay Kapadia, Founder and CEO at Conexus. “Being recognized by Everest Group validates our commitment to providing innovative and scalable analytics solutions that empower our clients to make smarter, faster, and more strategic decisions.”With a continued focus on AI-driven insights and commercial technology, Conexus is committed to equipping life sciences organizations with the tools needed to navigate evolving market challenges. As companies seek more effective ways to streamline operations and turn data into a competitive advantage, Conexus remains a trusted partner in delivering high-impact, scalable solutions.“AI-driven analytics is transforming how life sciences companies harness data and AI to make better business decisions. But success starts with a strong data foundation,” said Sunitha Venkat, Vice President, Data Services and Insights at Conexus. “At Conexus, we help organizations leverage AI and advanced analytics to uncover actionable insights, improve operational efficiency, and drive meaningful business outcomes. Being named a Major Contender by Everest Group reinforces our commitment to enabling data-driven innovation for our clients.”As AI reshapes commercial operations, organizations that align strategy, data, and technology will lead the way forward.About Conexus Solutions, Inc.Conexus Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced commercial and technology services for the life sciences industry. Since 2016, we’ve helped small to midsize companies scale smarter and compete more effectively through tailored support across Veeva and Salesforce solutions, AI and advanced analytics, and commercial operations. Our experienced team helps clients reduce risk, adapt to market changes, and build lasting enterprise value. Learn more at cnxsi.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.