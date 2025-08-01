HULA, HUGS, AND HOPE: FREDERICKSBURG TEEN HONORED WITH ISLAND-THEMED PARTY

Surrounded by love and aloha, Bella (center) celebrated her upcoming Make-A-Wish trip to Hawaii with family, friends, and supporters from Sheehy Auto Stores and Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia at a festive island-themed send-off in Fredericksburg.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine, smiles, and a whole lot of aloha filled the showroom at Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg on Friday, July 25, as more than 120 guests came together to celebrate 15-year-old Bella’s upcoming Make-A-Wish trip to Hawaii. The tropical-themed send-off party, hosted by Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg and Sheehy Toyota of Stafford in partnership with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, was a heartfelt celebration of hope, strength, and community.

The festive celebration transformed the dealership into a Hawaiian paradise, complete with colorful leis, island-inspired music, and tropical refreshments. Bella, who is living with a critical illness, was surrounded by family, friends, first responders, and supporters from Sheehy and Make-A-Wish—all there to wish her well before her journey to the Aloha State.

“This was more than a party—it was a community coming together to wrap Bella in love and lift her up,” said Kevin Runey, General Manager of Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg. “Seeing her smile and knowing we played a small part in bringing her wish to life was such a beautiful moment.”

“Our team was honored to join with our Fredericksburg family to support Bella and her loved ones,” said Mike Wright, General Manager of Sheehy Toyota of Stafford. “Coming together for events like this reminds us all why community connection and service are so important to what we do.”

Representatives from Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia shared how wishes like Bella’s bring much-needed joy and strength to children and their families. Bella and her mom Eden also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support that made the day—and the upcoming trip—so special.

The event was part of Sheehy Auto Stores’ ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. From supporting children’s charities to hosting wish send-offs like Bella’s, Sheehy believes in driving positive change wherever possible.

Bella departed for Hawaii the following day, ready for a dream vacation full of sunshine, adventure, and lifelong memories.

About Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses across the Commonwealth. Since its founding in 1987, the chapter has granted more than 6,000 wishes. Learn more at va.wish.org.

About Sheehy Auto Stores

Sheehy Auto Stores is one of the Top 30 private dealer groups in the nation with 30 locations across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. For nearly six decades, Sheehy has built lasting relationships with customers and communities through trust, service, and giving back. Visit www.sheehy.com to learn more.



