Aleene’s Celebrates 75 Years of Backpacks, Binders & Bottles of Tacky Glue in Classrooms Across America

Honoring 75 years of classroom creativity, Aleene’s celebrates the teachers and traditions that made its iconic glue a back-to-school staple.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleene’s Original Tacky Glue, the iconic gold bottle that has become a staple of classrooms nationwide, is celebrating its 75th back-to-school season. The company is launching a national campaign to honor the generations of educators who have used Aleene’s as a trusted tool for creativity, confidence, and classroom connection.

Since its invention in the 1950s by Aleene Jackson, Aleene’s glue has played a quiet but essential role in education, used for bulletin boards, calming crafts, STEM projects, and emotional development activities. With more than 1 million bottles sold annually, it remains one of the most widely used craft adhesives in American classrooms.

“I grew up watching my mother Aleene empower others through creativity, and so much of that started in classrooms,” said Tiffany Windsor, founder of Cool2Craft, brand ambassador and daughter of Aleene Jackson. “It’s inspiring to see that 75 years later, her gold bottle continues to support teachers in building spaces where students feel safe, engaged, and imaginative.”

A Legacy Built in the Classroom- Aleene’s was first adopted by educators during the post-war classroom expansion of the 1950s. By the 1960s and 70s, it had become a go-to supply for teachers designing their own games, charts, and learning tools, long before the rise of pre-packaged educational products or digital resources. Throughout the decades, the glue has remained a classroom essential. In the 1980s, it was passed between teachers like a secret weapon. In the 1990s and early 2000s, it held together everything from file folder games to Valentine’s Day boxes. And today, it continues to support innovative, hands-on learning experiences that educators say are more important than ever.

According to recent data:

93% of K–8 teachers report that hands-on activities help students retain information more effectively (Education Week Research). 67% of parents believe classrooms should offer more creative learning experiences (National PTA). The National Education Association reports that 90% of teachers spend their own money, often hundreds of dollars- on classroom supplies each year.

To mark its 75th year in classrooms, Aleene’s is spotlighting educators across the country through a nationwide storytelling initiative. Teachers are encouraged to share how they’ve used Aleene’s glue throughout their careers, whether decorating classrooms, supporting student projects, or building creative routines that foster calm and confidence. Educators can participate by tagging @aleenesdiy and using the hashtag #75YearsOfSticking on social media to share their stories.

As part of the celebration, Aleene’s will be awarding gift cards for Aleene’s products to standout educators whose stories exemplify the glue’s legacy in education. These selected participants will also be featured across Aleene’s digital platforms. “Teachers are the heart of classroom creativity, and for 75 years, Aleene’s has proudly supported their efforts,” said Windsor. “As we look to the future, we’re committed to continuing that tradition by uplifting educators and inspiring creativity in every generation.”

