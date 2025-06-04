Glue, Grit, and Gratitude: Aleene’s Celebrates Father Figures with DIY Spirit

Aleene’s honors father figures with hands-on DIY fun and invites them to join the Crafting Train in celebration of the brand’s 75th anniversary.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Father’s Day, Aleene’s, the iconic brand behind the Original Tacky Glue, is sticking to something a little different: honoring the makers, the tinkerers, the DIY dads, the grandpas with a glue bottle, the brothers who build, and the sons who sew. In honor of the brand’s 75th anniversary, Aleene’s is inviting everyone, especially men who craft, to hop aboard the June edition of its now-viral Crafting Train.

“Crafting isn’t just glue and glitter. It’s leather, wood, denim, felt, and the hands that shape it. Aleene’s has been in garages, studios, and classrooms for 75 years,” says Tiffany Windsor, daughter of Aleene Jackson. “It’s time we celebrate the men who have been quietly crafting all along, and invite more of them to join us.”

This Month’s Crafting Train Celebrates Fatherhood, Creativity, and Community:

• Hands-on project ideas perfect for Father’s Day, from leather keychains to custom car console organizers

• A spotlight on male DIYers, creators, and tinkerers who are part of the larger Aleene’s community

• A shared theme honoring the makers who hold things together- whether they're dads, mentors, or memory-makers

• Opportunities for dads and kids to co-create live on Instagram

Join the Train:

Creators are invited to post a project using Aleene’s products and “pass the baton” by tagging the next participant. Each project has the chance to be shared by @aleenesdiy, with a final compilation video hitting Aleene’s social and newsletter audiences at the end of the month.

Men who craft, build, repair, or repurpose are welcome to join in and share their projects.

“Our goal is to highlight how versatile and reliable Aleene’s is for anyone creating something by hand,” says Windsor. “It’s not about who’s crafting, it’s about how the right tools bring ideas to life. From fixing to making to building memories, Aleene’s is there for it all, and yes, that includes Dad.”

About Aleene’s: Aleene’s has been a leader in the crafting industry for 75 years, offering premium-quality adhesives trusted by crafters, hobbyists, and makers around the world. From its flagship Original Tacky Glue to an extensive range of specialty adhesives, Aleene’s continues to empower creativity with reliable, innovative products.

