Aleene’s for America: Honoring Veterans Through Creativity

Honoring 75 Years of Creativity, Aleene’s Tacky Glue Joins Heal Vets to Support Veteran Healing Through Hands-On DIY Projects

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Independence Day, Aleene’s, a household name in creativity, is celebrating its 75th anniversary by partnering with Help Heal Veterans (HealVets) to support their mission. Aleene’s is providing its iconic Tacky Glue for their therapeutic DIY craft kits, which will be available to veterans throughout the month of July. These kits are designed to promote veterans' emotional wellbeing and mental health through creative expression.

Veterans will have the opportunity to craft both at home and at onsite workshops held at three locations–Maywood, IL, Cahill Center, TX, and San Antonio, TX- where they can join in crafting activities such as yarn painting, blinged-out leather, pleated paper wreaths, firework door decor, and patriotic journals.

“We know that creativity heals. For decades, Aleene’s has stood for more than glue, it’s about bringing people together, expression, and support,” said Tiffany Windsor, longtime brand ambassador and daughter of Aleene Jackson, founder of Aleene’s. “This campaign is close to our hearts because it honors veterans and continues Aleene’s mission of healing through crafting. My father, Woody, served in the Army during WWII, and Aleene’s son, Fred, enlisted in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. Aleene started her florist shop while Woody was enlisted, to keep busy during his service. From there, her lifelong journey of creating and connecting through crafting began. We are proud to carry on that legacy of creativity and healing that runs through our family.”

Founded in 1971, Help Heal Veterans has provided free therapeutic craft kits to more than half a million veterans. These projects have been clinically proven to aid in the recovery from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and other service-related challenges.

“Crafting gives our veterans purpose, peace, and progress,” said Joe McClain, President and CEO of Help Heal Veterans. “Partnering with Aleene’s, especially during their 75th year, is a beautiful way to remind veterans that they are seen, valued, and supported.”

Sponsor Crafting Kits for Veterans: Help Heal Veterans (HealVets) invites you to sponsor therapeutic crafting kits for veterans this July. With your generous sponsorship, veterans across the country can receive special DIY kits featuring Aleene’s Original Tacky Glue, helping them heal through creativity. These kits offer veterans a powerful tool for emotional healing and connection, providing them with a sense of purpose and peace.

Your sponsorship will directly support veterans by providing them with the resources they need to engage in hands-on projects that support mental health and overall well-being. To sponsor crafting kits or learn more about how you can get involved, visit www.healvets.org.

The addresses and times for the workshops:

- Maywood, IL - 615 W. Roosevelt Rd.

July 2, July 9, and July 23 - 1:00pm - 3:00pm

708-356-6243 - CHICAGO1@HEALVERTS.ORG

- Cahill Center - 819 S. 5th St., Temple TX

July 2, July 9, and July 23 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm.

254-773-8900 - TEMPLE@HEALVETS.ORG

- The Victory Center - 1819 N. Main Ave, San Antonio, TX

July 30 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

210-486-0904 or 210-639-0954 SANANTONIO@HEALVETS.ORG

About Aleene’s: Aleene’s was founded by Aleene Jackson in the 1950s and introduced the world to the first-ever craft adhesive. Now, 75 years later, Aleene’s continues to be a symbol of creativity, healing, and connection. The brand’s iconic gold bottle remains a staple in classrooms, homes, and therapy centers across the U.S.

About Help Heal Veterans: Help Heal Veterans (HealVets) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free therapeutic craft kits to hospitalized and homebound veterans to help them heal from injuries, PTSD, and other trauma through creativity. Since 1971, the organization has delivered over 33 million kits to those in need.

