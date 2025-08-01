David del Solar Shares Light Through Art As The Cottonwood Art Festival Featured Artist

David del Solar Fall Featured Artist for Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson Defiant Teddy Bear (2025) original painting by artist David del Solar Cottonwood Art Festival 2025 Fall Vertical Promo featuring David del Solar

International painter, David del Solar, captures the beauty of light to elevate landscapes into inspiring sceneries of hopeful art.

Cottonwood Art Festival makes both artists and visitors feel comfortable and appreciated. It feels like spending the day with family and loved ones at the park.” — David del Solar

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David del Solar will be sharing light through art as the Fall featured artist for Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson. Established in 1969, the Cottonwood Art Festival is a semiannual, juried art show and is one of the most prestigious fine art festivals in the region and nation. The festival features work from more than 200 artists from across the U.S., selected by a panel of jurors. Categories include painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, photography, fiber, glass, and more.About The ArtistOriginally born in Pamplona, Spain, del Solar and his wife moved to the United States in 2002. They now have four children and reside in North Richland Hills. The artist began attending weekly oil painting classes at the age of 9, which was his first contact with the world of art. Art skills and imagination are del Solar’s given gifts and he is committed to adding light and inspiration to his paintings.“Not too long ago my wife and I used to come to Cottonwood Art Festival as art lovers, dreaming and joking of a future time when I could dedicate my life to creating inspiring art,” del Solar said. “It is totally unexpected and humbling to be the featured artist and have my little booth side-by-side with some of those more seasoned artists. I have visited many shows and Cottonwood Art Festival has something special that you don’t see often. The show makes both artists and visitors feel comfortable and appreciated, and everyone can be themselves and feel welcome. It feels like spending the day with family and loved ones at the park.”“Defiant Teddy Bear” is a new painting by del Solar that shows a Cholla Cactus standing fearlessly in the middle of a trail. The Cholla is also called the Teddy Bear Cactus because it appears in certain lighting to be soft and fuzzy, although it is densely covered in sharp barbs. The National Oil & Acrylic Painters’ Society presented the Award of Merit to del Solar for the “Defiant Teddy Bear” at the Associate Members Exhibition on June 30, 2025.Visit the Cottonwood Art Festival headquarters and boutique located in the Imagery Courtyard for official festival merchandise featuring artwork by David del Solar. The 2025 commemorative poster, T-shirt, hats and souvenirs from previous years are available for purchase.Cottonwood Art Festival Returns October 4-5, 2025The Cottonwood Art Festival is a biannual tradition held the first weekend of every May and October. The next event will take place:Dates: Saturday and Sunday, October 4–5, 2025Hours:Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.Location: Cottonwood Park, 1321 W. Belt Line Rd., Richardson, TXAdmission: FreeJoin us for a weekend filled with exceptional art, live music, great food, and family-friendly activities in one of Richardson’s most beloved outdoor settings.Other Featured AttractionsFine art meets creative sounds with live music on the Imagery Courtyard Stage and Acoustic Stage with local singer-songwriters, soulful rhythm and blues, and dynamic bands delivering classic favorites to enjoy. A craft beer garden offers curated brews, wine, and frozen drinks to keep you chill and the food court is a delicious chill zone with grilled, shucked, and fresh-squeezed menu items. The ArtStop Children’s area is where kids of all ages explore pottery, weaving, painting, chiseling, and more!About Cottonwood Art FestivalCottonwood Art Festival is celebrating its 56th year and is a juried show ranked among the Top 10 Fine Art Shows in the country by Art Fair SourceBook. Local artists staged the first festival at the scenic Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas in its humble beginnings in 1969. Cottonwood has since established itself as an internationally award-winning signature art event and become a tradition within the community. The festival designed outreach programs as innovative tools to mentor students, designed to broaden the interest in visual arts beyond the art festival, and bring the art world into classrooms. www.cottonwoodartfestival.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.