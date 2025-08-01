Hub Affiliations and Vor Interactive: Powering Smarter Affiliate Journeys — Together

VOR INTERACTIVE VOR TURBO EGR Italy Awards Francesco Maddalena, Anna Maria Baccaro e Charles Herisson

LINCOLN, PA, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Vor Interactive , we don’t just believe in innovation — we believe in collaborating with the right partners to deliver it.That’s why we’re proud to be working closely with Hub Affiliations , one of the most forward-thinking affiliate agencies in the iGaming space, to redefine how acquisition journeys work in 2025.Through our partnership, we’ve been integrating predictive engagement tools like VorTurbo.com into Hub's key traffic channels — and the results speak for themselves:✅ Personalised user journeys based on live behaviour✅ Smart betting prompts and live sports triggers✅ Higher engagement and better conversion without increasing acquisition costs👉 Affiliates no longer need to settle for static bonus pages or flat traffic funnels. With the combined power of Hub’s reach and the Vor predictive UX, we’re creating experiences that adapt — in real time — to the user, the match, the moment.“The work we’re doing with Hub Affiliations is proof that affiliates can lead the way in smart engagement,” says Richard Acosta, CEO at Vor Interactive.“This is affiliate marketing built for performance, not just visibility”.Joining him is Francesco Maddalena, CEO of Hub Affiliations: “We have always believed that user experience is the real battleground in affiliate marketing. Thanks to our collaboration with Vor, we can now deliver a predictive and fully customised journey — one that responds to, and more importantly anticipates, audience behaviour. We’re creating a new standard that will shape the direction of the entire sector”.More to come as we scale this across markets, formats, and partners.Watch this space 👇#VorInteractive #HubAffiliations #AffiliateMarketing #iGaming #PartnershipInAction #SmartUX #PredictiveEngagement #TurboWidget #SportsTech #DigitalInnovation #UserJourney

