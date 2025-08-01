VideoProc Converter AI Kicks Off Summer Campaign with Smarter Compression and Exclusive Offers

Compress Videos with VideoProc Converter AI

VideoProc celebrates the summer with smarter video compression, free licenses, up to 67% off, and premium software gifts—available from August 1 to 20.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software today announced the launch of a limited-time summer campaign for VideoProc Converter AI, spotlighting its smart and flexible video compression solutions. Running from August 1 to August 20, 2025, the campaign features a free license giveaway, a 67% discount on the full version, and bonus software gifts valued at over $270.

As summer ushers in a surge of outdoor activities, travel vlogs, and sports tournaments, creators and everyday users are capturing an ever-growing volume of high-resolution footage from drones, GoPros, camcorders, and gameplay recordings. Managing, editing, and sharing these oversized files often becomes a technical hurdle. To address this, Digiarty is highlighting the smarter compression solutions in VideoProc Converter AI to reduce file size without noticeable quality loss, and simplify video workflows for everyone from YouTubers to families archiving vacation memories.

Through this campaign, Digiarty aims to help users take control of their content with powerful tools for video enhancement, conversion, and compression—all in one fast, offline solution, VideoProc Converter AI. It is an all-in-one video processing software that combines AI-powered enhancement, high-speed conversion, editing tools, and smart compression. Built to support everything from 4K drone footage to gameplay captures, the software balances performance and quality through GPU acceleration and smart automation.

Its feature set includes AI Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, video stabilization, background noise reduction, DVD backup, screen recording, and a fully customizable video compression engine. Designed to work offline and without file size limits, it is a reliable alternative to web-based tools.

Smarter Compression, Made for the Real World

At the core of the summer spotlight is the video compression tool, which helps users tackle storage limits, upload bottlenecks, and bandwidth constraints. Unlike most online compressors, which restrict file size or quality, VideoProc Converter AI delivers a full offline experience with GPU-accelerated speed and granular control over resolution, bitrate, frame rate, and codec.

Whether compressing gameplay for YouTube, preparing lecture videos for LMS platforms, or archiving family travel clips, users can achieve high-efficiency results while maintaining visual clarity. Real-time preview and batch processing further streamline the experience, making the tool both accessible and powerful.

To meet a wide range of use cases, VideoProc Converter AI supports seven video compression strategies, giving users the freedom to compress video files based on content type, target platform, or quality requirements:

• In the Compressor tool, simply drag the slider or enter a target file size to reduce video size. It is perfect for quick transfers via email or social media apps.

• Change codec – switch H.264 to HEVC for better compression (AV1 support coming soon) with virtually the same quality.

• Increase GOP length for better encoding, which is suitable for low-motion and static videos with little frame changes.

• Lower frame rate – reduce FPS for static or slow-paced videos, without noticeable quality loss.

• Resize resolution – downscale 4K to 1080p or 720p for easier sharing or playback on small-screen devices.

• Adjust bitrate – reduce data rate to shrink file size efficiently.

• Reduce audio data – remove audio track or reduce audio bitrate, sample rate, etc.

Currently, the software supports H.264 and HEVC (H.265) codecs. H.264 offers wide compatibility, while HEVC provides better compression efficiency for high-resolution content. The upcoming update will add support for the AV1 codec, known for delivering comparable quality at even smaller file sizes—ideal for future-proofing and web streaming.

Summer Campaign Highlights – Limited-Time Offers

To celebrate the season and empower creators, Digiarty Software is offering a suite of promotions for both new and existing users:

1. Free Giveaway – VideoProc Converter AI v7.5

Get a full license for free at no cost, no trial limitations.

2. 67% OFF – Full Version (v8.1 and Future Updates)

Unlock all premium features, including AI enhancements, compression tools, and upcoming codec support. Includes lifetime technical support and free upgrades.

3. Free Gift Bundle – Over $270 in Bonus Software

Every participant also receives exclusive third-party software gifts:

• Aiarty Image Matting (6-Month License) – $49.00

• iPhone Manager v6.6 – $79.95 Full License

• WinOptimizer v26 – $55.00 Full License

• Sketch Drawer v11.0 – $89.99 Full License

Don’t miss this opportunity to claim your free license, upgrade at 67% off, and unlock a premium software bundle. The campaign is available for a limited time only—from August 1 to August 20, 2025. Enter the event now:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/feature-video-compressor.htm

About Digiarty Software

Founded in 2006, Digiarty Software focuses on creating innovative multimedia solutions for video processing, AI enhancement, and digital content creation. Its flagship product, VideoProc Converter AI, serves over 4.6 million users worldwide, helping individuals and professionals create, convert, enhance, and share video and image content with ease. For more information, please visit https://www.videoproc.com/.



