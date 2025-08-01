Harvest Rock returns

Release date: 01/08/25

One of South Australia’s most beloved music festival, Harvest Rock, will return to Adelaide this year for a weekend of music, food, and drinks to Murlawirrapurka & Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill & King Rodney Parks on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 October 2025.

Festivalgoers and music lovers from around the country will converge on South Australia to enjoy some of the best international and local talent performing across two major music stages, and a third stage hosting a blend of comedic and culinary stars.

The cultural and culinary festival will bring the best of South Australia’s world-class flavours to the table in the heart of the CBD, with visitors encouraged to book-end the weekend with wine tours, gallery visits and dining at internationally acclaimed restaurants across South Australia’s tourism regions.

Harvest Rock celebrates the culinary delights of South Australia. Boasting a food and beverage spread by Duncan Welgemoed (Africola) and wine critic Nick Stock, the festival will serve bespoke food and lifestyle activations with pop-up cellar doors and bars, plus premium VIP offerings.

Since launching in 2022, the festival has hosted some of the world’s most iconic artists and rising stars, having welcomed headline performances from rock auteur Jack White, timeless songwriters Crowded House, Jamiroquai in his first and only Australian performance in 12 years and alt-rock experimentalist Beck.

The iconic springtime festival has brought together industry pioneers and more contemporary artists, such as Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Groove Armada, Khruangbin, Sam Fender, Ocean Alley and Tash Sultana – as well as top chefs and premium tastings drawing audiences from across the country and around the globe.

The festival lineup will drop on Tuesday 12 August, with presale tickets on sale from Tuesday, 19 August followed by general admission on Wednesday, 20 August.

Harvest Rock is presented by Secret Sounds and supported by the South Australian Government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

Having Harvest Rock return to Adelaide this October is music to the ears of festival lovers and our hospitality and tourism operators.

The beauty of this festival is that it combines what we do best in South Australia – offering premium food and beverages and delivering memorable events.

Held in 2022 and 2023, Harvest Rock has contributed a combined $34.5 million to the State’s economy.

We continue to see the impact major events like this deliver to our economy, while reinforcing our state’s reputation as the ultimate destination for bucket-list events – whether you are a sports fans, art lover, foodie, or just enjoy a good festival.

Get the dates in your diary, this will be a weekend not to miss.

Attributable to Ryan Sabet, Harvest Rock Festival Director

We’re thrilled to see Harvest Rock return to its Adelaide home and feel very proud to partner with Secret Sounds on delivering a festival that brings global stadium-sized artists to South Australia, while also championing the region’s world-class food, wine and culture for interstate guests.

Harvest Rock not only drives tourism and benefits local businesses but offers a unique festival experience for all ages across the local community and beyond.